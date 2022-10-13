USC Beaufort tabs successful assistant coach to lead men’s basketball program

USC Beaufort has named its first men’s basketball coach in school history.

Indiana University (Pa.) assistant coach Ron Fudala was named the Sand Sharks coach, the school announced on Thursday. USCB will begin play in the 2023-24 season.

“I’m thrilled to announce Ron as our inaugural head men’s basketball coach and can’t wait for him to get to USCB to begin building the program,” USC Beaufort athletic director Quin Monahan said in a school release.”With the addition of Coach Fudala to our coaching staff, the Tide is indeed Rising! Great and exciting days are ahead for Sand Shark men’s basketball.”

Fudala has been at IUP for four seasons and been part of three conference championships, three NCAA Division II tournament appearances and a trip to 2022 Elite Eight and national semifinals.

“I’d like to thank Chancellor Dr. Al M. Panu, Athletic Director Quin Monahan, the search committee, and the entire Sand Shark family for this exceptional opportunity to be the first men’s basketball leader at this student-centered and community-engaged university,” Fudala said. “I was so impressed with USC Beaufort’s vision for expansion and providing extraordinary academic fields of study coupled with elite athletic programs. I was amazed with the energy levels across campus, and I am honored to serve this world-class institution.”

Fudala came to IUP after spending the 2017-18 season as the director of basketball operations at Division I Portland State. Prior to Portland State, Fudala served as Herb Sendek’s graduate assistant coach at Division I Santa Clara University. The Broncos finished 17-16 overall and fell to Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference (WCC) tournament. As a grad assistant, Fudala helped with player scouting, development, and on-court workouts, while pursuing his master’s in business analytics.

Before getting into college coaching, Fudala was an assistant high school basketball coach at Chartiers Valley in Pennsylvania.

Fudala is a Pennsylvania native and a four-year starter at Laurel Highlands High School, where he led the team to multiple conference titles and WPIAL Class 3A. playoff victories. He earned all-county and all-conference honors as a sophomore and junior, before tearing his ACL during the first game of his senior season, ending his career just shy of 1,000 points.

While never returning to full health, Fudala went on to play one season at Case Western Reserve University before his basketball playing career was cut short by multiple ACL and knee injuries. He transferred to Carnegie Mellon University and began his coaching career.

“I am extremely humbled and excited to be a part of the Sand Shark Nation and to build the men’s basketball program from the ground up,” Fudala said.. “Together, we will inspire our young men to achieve more. At USCB, there is tremendous potential to build a championship program. Fins Up!”