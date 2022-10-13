ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, NY

Two former Oramel fire officials charged with stealing more than $11,000 from department

By Neal Simon, The Evening Tribune
 4 days ago
Two former Oramel fire officials were arrested Wednesday, charged with stealing more than $11,000 and emptying the coffers of the Allegany County volunteer fire department they helped to operate.

Ronda Kish, 54, a former Oramel Fire Department treasurer, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree corrupting the government and first-degree filing a false instrument.

Marion Brundage, Kish’s former sister-in-law, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree corrupting the government. Brundage, 52, was previously the fire department secretary and first assistant chief.

Officials said the arrests were the result of a joint investigation by the New York state Comptroller's Office, the Allegany County District Attorney’s Office and New York State Police.

From 2016 to 2020, according to investigators, Kish allegedly stole $8,675 from the fire department by making unauthorized cash withdrawals and writing checks to herself for supposed reimbursements that had no receipts or approval from the department’s board.

Officials said Kish used the money to pay personal expenses, including numerous credit card bills.

Kish abruptly quit as treasurer after the department’s board began to ask questions about the money, officials said, and the fire department bank account was empty when she resigned.

Local officials brought their concerns to the Comptroller's Office and the Allegany County district attorney.

Officials said during the same period, Brundage allegedly stole $2,601 by writing checks to herself for supposed reimbursements.

“These two officials allegedly used money meant for the protection of their community as their own personal bank account,” Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said. “My thanks to Allegany County District Attorney (Keith) Slep and the State Police for partnering with my office to make sure that those who engage in public corruption are found out and brought to justice.”

Caneadea Town Justice David Szucs arraigned Kish and Brundage. They are scheduled to be back in town court Nov. 9.

Oramel is a hamlet in the town of Caneadea. According to its Facebook page, the fire department provides service to Oramel, Caneadea and the town of Belfast.

