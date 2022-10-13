Twigs and Teacups shows off renovations of 100 year old building

CHESTERTOWN — Less than a year after renovations began, 111 S. Cross Street reopened its doors First Friday, Oct. 7 and during the Saturday farmers market Oct. 8 for the public to see the updates to the space before Twigs and Teacups — an eclectic gift shop — moves back in.

The Renovation Reveal open houses, as Twigs owner Paul Heckles called them, saw between 400 and 500 visitors Friday and another 200 visitors Saturday.