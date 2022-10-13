ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

Twigs and Teacups shows off renovations of 100 year old building

By By MACKENZIE BRADY
 5 days ago
CHESTERTOWN — Less than a year after renovations began, 111 S. Cross Street reopened its doors First Friday, Oct. 7 and during the Saturday farmers market Oct. 8 for the public to see the updates to the space before Twigs and Teacups — an eclectic gift shop — moves back in.

The Renovation Reveal open houses, as Twigs owner Paul Heckles called them, saw between 400 and 500 visitors Friday and another 200 visitors Saturday.

Kent County, MD
ABOUT

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/

