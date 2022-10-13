NordVPN regularly features among the very best VPN deals, but things have gotten even better with the latest offer from the popular VPN provider. Right now, you can save at least $124 off a two-year plan of NordVPN while also benefiting from getting three months entirely free. The standard NordVPN package includes its high-speed VPN, malware protection, along with tracker and ad blocker, all for $100 instead of the usual $224. Alternatively, you can sign up for the Plus package for $124 instead of $287 and gain a password manager and data breach scanner alongside everything Standard has to offer. Finally, there’s the Complete package with everything included as above along with 1TB of encrypted cloud storage. It costs $159 instead of $447 right now. If you’ve already tried out the NordVPN free trial, whatever you choose is the next best value option for anyone who wants to be safe online without spending a fortune.

22 HOURS AGO