Ohio State men's basketball power rankings: No. 14 Colby Baumann

By Adam Jardy
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
A year unlike any other is about to get underway at Ohio State.

One year after a roster bolstered by players enjoying the extra year of eligibility afforded to all who played though the COVID-19 pandemic topped out at 15 members, the 2022-23 Buckeyes will be a team facing unprecedented turnover. With coach Chris Holtmann entering his sixth season, a combination of early departures for the NBA, the exhaustion of collegiate eligibility and the allure of the transfer portal have all combined to create a roster featuring only two players who played in at least three games for Ohio State last season.

That’s not to say there aren’t familiar faces in Columbus. They are simply outnumbered by a five-man freshman class, ranked tops in the Big Ten, and a three-man transfer class that combines to comprise more than half the roster. Those new faces, combined with a few veterans, will attempt to outshoot their projected sixth-place finish in the preseason media poll and find a way to Ohio State’s first Sweet 16 since the 2012-13 season.

Ohio State basketball insider: Stay in the know with texts from beat reporter Adam Jardy

Before the Buckeyes get the year underway with an exhibition against Chaminade on Nov. 1 and the season opener against Robert Morris on Nov. 6, The Dispatch will be producing its annual preseason individual power rankings list. These rankings are an educated guess at which players will have the most significant on-court impact during the course of the entire season and will feature each player on the roster.

The list begins today at No. 14 with walk-on guard Colby Baumann.

Background

Hailing from Humble, Texas, Baumann played for Atascocita High School before deciding to transfer to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., for his senior season. He was lightly recruited at the time, and when a shattered wrist that robbed him of that year Baumann opted for a post-graduate year at the program. He was contacted by Ohio State assistant coach Mike Netti, who expressed interest in bringing Baumann in as a walk-on to help fill out the depth chart in practice.

Baumann announced his commitment to Ohio State on June 13 with a graphic he posted to his Twitter account.

Need to know

Baumann’s major is currently exploration, but he plans to major in business marketing with a goal of owning his own business one day. Moving from Texas to Florida to Ohio will hopefully help him branch out to multiple regions of the country, Baumann said. Prior to his arrival at Ohio State, Baumann said he was already familiar with fellow first-year player Brice Sensabaugh after hearing about his senior season at Orlando Lake Highland Prep. He’s a fan of Kobe Bryant. Baumann can surf. He played in the Kingdom Summer League and was teammates with second-year Buckeye Kalen Etzler.

Baumann has a clothing line that raises funds to support cancer research after his father battled brain cancer for six months before passing away in 2017. It’s named after his dad and called LLP Clothing, which stands for “Live Like Phil.”

2022-23 season outlook

As a first-year walk-on, Baumann’s impact will come away from the eyes of fans and media as he battles Ohio State’s scholarship guards while in practice. A strong shooter who showed well while playing in the Kingdom Summer League, Baumann has the skills and the mentality to help bolster the scout team for the Buckeyes while building strength to better help him adapt to this level.

He will help Ohio State in practice, while a deep backcourt of Isaac Likekele, Bruce Thornton, Roddy Gayle, Gene Brown III, Bowen Hardman and other ballhandlers will handle the guard spots during games.

Additional reading

Colby Baumann:Walking on at Ohio State a 'no-brainer' decision for IMG Academy guard Colby Baumann

Ohio State men's basketball:As practice begins, one looming question for each Ohio State player

Get more Ohio State basketball news by listening to our podcasts

