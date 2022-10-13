ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State football's Ryan Day ranks second among highest-earning Big Ten coaches for 2022

By Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Ryan Day does not hold the title of the Big Ten’s highest-paid football coach this year.

Day, who is in his fourth season leading Ohio State’s program and won a pair of conference titles in his first two seasons at the helm, was ranked second behind Michigan State’s Mel Tucker on USA TODAY Sports’ annual survey of head coaching salaries released Thursday.

The pay raise given to Day as part of a contract extension signed earlier this year, increasing his annual compensation to $9.5 million, took effect in July.

The database calculated his compensation for 2022 as $8.78 million, putting him behind the $9.56 million owed to Tucker.

Football coaches' salaries: Ryan Day makes less money, has more wins than Mel Tucker

Michigan State gave Tucker a massive 10-year, $95 million contract extension last November after he led the Spartans to a 9-1 start. They’ve since lost six of nine games, including a 49-20 trouncing by the Buckeyes on Saturday.

Day held the distinction as the highest-earning coach in the league last year prior to Tucker’s deal.

His salary ranks seventh nationally among all coaches, a group that is led by Alabama's Nick Saban ($10.96 million), Clemson's Dabo Swinney ($10.54 million), Georgia's Kirby Smart ($10.25 million) and Louisiana State's Brian Kelly ($9.81 million). Tucker is fifth, while Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher is sixth at $9 million.

The next highest-earning coaches in the Big Ten include Penn State's James Franklin at $8.5 million, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh at $8.1 million and Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz at $7 million.

The full published survey can be found here .

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman

The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

