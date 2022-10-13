ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Oregon Republicans could gain ground in state Senate

Republican have a chance to gain seats in the state Senate. (Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Two years from now, most Oregon state Senate seats up for election will be those held by Republicans or independent Republican leaners, putting that party on the defensive. This year, when mostly Democratic seats are up, Republicans have their best chance for gains. And their opportunity is real.
Maine GOP pushes racist crime wave panic as part of national strategy

On social media and at press events in recent weeks, the Maine Republican Party has been trying to stoke fears of a wave of out-of-control crime and drug use ahead of the midterm elections. Their focus has been on the liberal cities of Portland and Bangor where they are trying...
Judge rules in favor of Times-Dispatch in FOIA case and more Va. headlines

• Democrats distanced themself from a proposed LGBTQ child abuse bill floated by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, even as she claimed its purpose was being misconstrued and wasn’t meant to punish parents who don’t affirm transgender children.—Washington Post. • Critics say Albemarle County school leaders quietly...
Collins, Maine industry groups donate to PAC funding extremist candidates

A right-wing group with a mission of creating a conservative majority in Augusta has spent over $190,000 in the 2022 election cycle, demonstrating the power of the recently formed PAC, which has ties to politicians who have pushed conspiracy theories about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers along with myths about election fraud and other extremist beliefs.
Oregonians face a high-stakes election with an unusual governor’s race

Voters need to drop off their ballots by Election Day or make sure they're postmarked by Nov. 8. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) When Oregonians cast their ballot for governor, they’ll decide whether the state will continue to push toward a lower emissions future to combat climate change in lock step with Washington and California or will rescind emissions targets on industry.
How the promise of a clean energy future in Pa. could be undone by politics | Analysis

Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum in Pittsburgh on 9/22/22 (Photo courtesy Gov. Wolf's office). The most ambitious climate bill in history has the potential to accelerate Pennsylvania’s transition to a green economy or keep it tied to fossil fuel production, depending on shifting political dynamics and the influence of long-entrenched oil and gas companies.
Who’s behind all the election administration lawsuits?

Over the past few weeks, months, and even years, dozens of challenges have been mounted to Wisconsin’s election laws and how our clerks run elections. A close look reveals that a small handful of conspiracy theorists and right-wing movement lawyers are driving these lawsuits and administrative complaints. These actors have clearly defined, antidemocratic interests that are not aligned with what most Wisconsinites want from their government. Who are these people so determined to block the will of the people and reshape our elections, and what do they want?
PRC: Utilities trying to overcharge in a solar program meant to help low-income communities

The community solar program will allow multiple dwellings or businesses to draw energy from a local renewable energy facility. (Photo by Xuanyu Han / Getty Images) New Mexico’s community solar program is supposed to help people with low incomes and organizations get clean energy for cheaper. But regulators are calling out utility companies for trying to charge consumers too much before the program has even launched.
Deadline for N.J. voter registration is Tuesday

There were more than 6.4 million registered voters in New Jersey as of Oct. 1, with Democrats holding a roughly 1 million voter advantage over Republicans. (Daniella Heminghaus for New Jersey Monitor) To vote in this year’s midterm elections, New Jerseyans must be registered by Tuesday, October 18. The...

