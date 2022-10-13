Read full article on original website
Alaska offers perspective for Nevadans pondering open primary/ranked choice voting reform
With the win in a special election in August, Mary Peltola became the first woman to represent Alaska in the House, the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress, and the first Democrat to win a House race in Alaska in 50 years. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) As Nevadans...
Online, word of mouth grass-roots effort emerges to oppose legalizing cannabis
Heidi Rochon says she continues to experience the negative effects medical cannabis has brought to a few of her family members, who never used the drug until it became legal in Maryland. Although various polls show a majority of voters support a ballot measure to legalize recreational use of cannabis,...
Candidates talk sovereignty, tribal education and courts at All Pueblo Council forum
Pueblo of Acoma 1st Lt. Gov. Lloyd F. Felipe Sr. (left), Pueblo of Isleta Gov. Vernon B. Abeita and Pueblo of Jemez Gov. Raymond Loretto (right) listen to candidates during the forum. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) Candidates for Congress and state offices shared their intentions and actions...
Alaska absentee ballots should have two stamps, but one is OK, officials say
Sheets of James Webb Space Telescope stamps are seen on Oct. 6, 2022 in Juneau. Alaska's Nov. 8 absentee ballot is heavy enough to need two stamps, but officials say ballots will still be delivered if they have only one. (Photo by James Brooks / Alaska Beacon) This year’s Alaska...
Oregon Republicans could gain ground in state Senate
Republican have a chance to gain seats in the state Senate. (Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Two years from now, most Oregon state Senate seats up for election will be those held by Republicans or independent Republican leaners, putting that party on the defensive. This year, when mostly Democratic seats are up, Republicans have their best chance for gains. And their opportunity is real.
Maine GOP pushes racist crime wave panic as part of national strategy
On social media and at press events in recent weeks, the Maine Republican Party has been trying to stoke fears of a wave of out-of-control crime and drug use ahead of the midterm elections. Their focus has been on the liberal cities of Portland and Bangor where they are trying...
Judge rules in favor of Times-Dispatch in FOIA case and more Va. headlines
• Democrats distanced themself from a proposed LGBTQ child abuse bill floated by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, even as she claimed its purpose was being misconstrued and wasn’t meant to punish parents who don’t affirm transgender children.—Washington Post. • Critics say Albemarle County school leaders quietly...
These are the most and least politically engaged states. How did Pa. do? | Monday Morning Coffee
Good Monday Morning, Fellow Seekers. You’re besieged by ads. You know the issues. You’ve made your campaign contributions. You’re talking politics around the maybe-still-virtual water cooler with your colleagues. And, if you’re like most folks, you’re probably counting down the days until Election Day. But...
Collins, Maine industry groups donate to PAC funding extremist candidates
A right-wing group with a mission of creating a conservative majority in Augusta has spent over $190,000 in the 2022 election cycle, demonstrating the power of the recently formed PAC, which has ties to politicians who have pushed conspiracy theories about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers along with myths about election fraud and other extremist beliefs.
Black activists and political leaders mobilizing to make cannabis legal in Maryland
Kevin Ford Jr., right, chats with Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore after a roundtable discussion Oct. 6 at Mary & Main, a medical cannabis dispensary in Capitol Heights. Photo by William J. Ford. Kevin Ford Jr. works to educate Marylanders on how the cannabis industry can bring positive changes...
Oregonians face a high-stakes election with an unusual governor’s race
Voters need to drop off their ballots by Election Day or make sure they're postmarked by Nov. 8. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) When Oregonians cast their ballot for governor, they’ll decide whether the state will continue to push toward a lower emissions future to combat climate change in lock step with Washington and California or will rescind emissions targets on industry.
Tennessee’s voter registration numbers for midterm show little to no uptick
A sign reminds voters they need photo ID to vote at polling station at Hillsboro Presbyterian Church on Election Day, Nov. 6, 2018 in Nashville. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) An informal check with Tennessee election administrators shows that people are registering to vote at roughly the same pace or...
How the promise of a clean energy future in Pa. could be undone by politics | Analysis
Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum in Pittsburgh on 9/22/22 (Photo courtesy Gov. Wolf's office). The most ambitious climate bill in history has the potential to accelerate Pennsylvania’s transition to a green economy or keep it tied to fossil fuel production, depending on shifting political dynamics and the influence of long-entrenched oil and gas companies.
Chris Mann promises to fight dark money if elected Kansas attorney general
TOPEKA — Chris Mann, Democratic attorney general candidate, said he would work to end the use of dark money in elections if elected, saying many Kansan elections were clouded by funding from unknown sources. Dark money refers to money where the donor or source of the funding is unknown,...
Administration says Corrections deaths not ‘unusual,’ ACLU says it’s deflecting responsibility
The entrance to the Anchorage Correctional Complex is seen on Aug. 29, 2022. Gov. Mike Dunleavy said on Monday that none of the 15 people to die in Alaska Department of Corrections custody in 2022 so far “died as a result of others." (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) None...
Who’s behind all the election administration lawsuits?
Over the past few weeks, months, and even years, dozens of challenges have been mounted to Wisconsin’s election laws and how our clerks run elections. A close look reveals that a small handful of conspiracy theorists and right-wing movement lawyers are driving these lawsuits and administrative complaints. These actors have clearly defined, antidemocratic interests that are not aligned with what most Wisconsinites want from their government. Who are these people so determined to block the will of the people and reshape our elections, and what do they want?
A Caribbean cruise in a Fairfax sheriff’s office contract and more Va. headlines
• Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger pulled out of a planned debate Friday with Republican challenger Yesli Yega, citing logistical concerns like the choice of moderator and security plans. Vega had declined to participate in a separate debate last month.—Prince William Times. • Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he’ll ask the...
PRC: Utilities trying to overcharge in a solar program meant to help low-income communities
The community solar program will allow multiple dwellings or businesses to draw energy from a local renewable energy facility. (Photo by Xuanyu Han / Getty Images) New Mexico’s community solar program is supposed to help people with low incomes and organizations get clean energy for cheaper. But regulators are calling out utility companies for trying to charge consumers too much before the program has even launched.
Deadline for N.J. voter registration is Tuesday
There were more than 6.4 million registered voters in New Jersey as of Oct. 1, with Democrats holding a roughly 1 million voter advantage over Republicans. (Daniella Heminghaus for New Jersey Monitor) To vote in this year’s midterm elections, New Jerseyans must be registered by Tuesday, October 18. The...
In the Lehigh Valley’s 7th District, Democrat Wild rakes in cash, Republican Scheller spends on ads
Republican Lisa Scheller, left, and Democratic incumbent Susan Wild, congressional candidates for the 7th District, shake hands after their debate Oct. 6 at Muhlenberg College, Allentown. The second half of the debate will air on “Business Matters” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 on WFMZ-TV. (Photo by Donna Fisher./Armchair Lehigh Valley).
