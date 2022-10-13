ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
qcnews.com

3 detained after stabbing in southwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were detained after a stabbing in southwest Charlotte Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD said officers found a person who had been stabbed in the 8100 block of South Tryon Street. The victim was taken to the hospital...
wccbcharlotte.com

Bullets Fired into East Charlotte Home

CHARLOTTE — No arrests after someone fired shots into a house Monday afternoon in east charlotte. It happened on Blendwood Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood. You can see bullet holes in the windows. fortunately no one was hurt. WCCB spoke with the homeowner’s cousin who called for the...
qcnews.com

Salisbury PD ID suspect in hospital as Livingstone shooter

Police have identified a man who is in the hospital as the suspect in this weekend's Livingstone College shooting, Salisbury Police said Tuesday. Salisbury PD ID suspect in hospital as Livingstone …. Police have identified a man who is in the hospital as the suspect in this weekend's Livingstone College...
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Investigate Homicide In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tonight police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Charlotte. It happened at an apartment complex on Shady Oak Trail, just before 3 a.m. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Their name hasn’t been released and so far police haven’t said anything...
Charlotte Stories

3 People Arrested After Stabbing Around South Charlotte Shopping Center

CMPD has just arrested 3 people after a stabbing incident this morning around the Whitehall Commons Shopping Center. According to police, the stabbing took place at roughly 9:30am near the intersection of South Tryon and 485. When police arrived to the scene, they found 1 victim with a stab wound,...
WCNC

Trial date set for Madison Cawthorn gun case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn's trial date was set for Jan. 13 in connection with his arrest for having a loaded gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April. Cawthorn was cited for having a loaded gun in his bag while going through security. The Republican...
WCNC

Shooting in north Charlotte leaves 1 injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in north Charlotte Sunday night seriously injured one person. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, its University City division responded to the Cheshire Chase Apartments on Connery Court at 7:40 p.m. The apartment complex is located north of W.T. Harris Boulevard and east of West Sugar Creek Road.
wccbcharlotte.com

Multiple Shots Fired Into Rock Hill Apartment Complex

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department says that they found seventeen shell casings after the shooting early Monday morning. On October 17th, just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting into an apartment on Riverview Road. Four people in the apartment said that they...
qcnews.com

'Matter of seconds.' Livingstone students on gunfire

Salisbury Police and Livingstone College said Monday that they do plan to update the public on a shooting on campus that left two people injured. ‘Matter of seconds.’ Livingstone students on gunfire. Salisbury Police and Livingstone College said Monday that they do plan to update the public on a...
abc45.com

Shooting at Livingstone college leaves several people hurt

Salisbury — There were reports of an active shooter on the campus of Livingstone College in Salisbury. Officers arrived to the campus around 11:00 Saturday night, when officers arrived on scene they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and others injured who were trying to leave the scene.
wccbcharlotte.com

Store Clerk Says Suspected Arsonist Assaulted Him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says a man being investigated for a string of arsons in Northeast Charlotte is also suspected of setting fire to a convenience store. A store clerk at the B&B Food Mart on W. Sugar Creek Road says the man punched him inside the store on October 11, 2022. According to the police report, the suspect left the store and tried to set fire to a vehicle and to the gas line at the back of the building. The fire was quickly put out by workers at neighboring Chicken King.
qcnews.com

Woman in crosswalk fatally struck by pickup in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman in a crosswalk was killed after being struck by a pickup truck this weekend in York County, Rock Hill Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Dave Lyle Blvd. A 50-year-old unidentified...
qcnews.com

4 injured after Livingstone College concert shooting in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four people were injured following a shooting at Livingstone College’s homecoming concert Saturday night. College leaders and the Salisbury Police Department says the dispute started as a verbal argument between two people who do not attend Livingstone. They said one person started firing a gun, and two people who do not attend the college were shot. Two students were also injured while trying to run away.
