qcnews.com
3 detained after stabbing in southwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were detained after a stabbing in southwest Charlotte Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD said officers found a person who had been stabbed in the 8100 block of South Tryon Street. The victim was taken to the hospital...
qcnews.com
911 calls released in student knife attack at Aristotle Preparatory Academy in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released several 911 calls on Tuesday in connection to a student being stabbed by another earlier this month. The violent incident occurred on Friday, Oct. 7, at Aristotle Preparatory Academy in northwest Charlotte, authorities said. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up...
wccbcharlotte.com
Bullets Fired into East Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE — No arrests after someone fired shots into a house Monday afternoon in east charlotte. It happened on Blendwood Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood. You can see bullet holes in the windows. fortunately no one was hurt. WCCB spoke with the homeowner’s cousin who called for the...
qcnews.com
Salisbury PD ID suspect in hospital as Livingstone shooter
Police have identified a man who is in the hospital as the suspect in this weekend's Livingstone College shooting, Salisbury Police said Tuesday. Salisbury PD ID suspect in hospital as Livingstone …. Police have identified a man who is in the hospital as the suspect in this weekend's Livingstone College...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Investigate Homicide In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tonight police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Charlotte. It happened at an apartment complex on Shady Oak Trail, just before 3 a.m. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Their name hasn’t been released and so far police haven’t said anything...
CMS: School bus driver says parent threw bleach in their face in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver reported a parent threw bleach in their face, the school district confirmed. The assault was reported on Central Avenue at Landsdale Drive around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. CMS confirmed the incident happened on CMS bus 1701. The bus had...
WBTV
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office sergeant fired after weekend arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A sergeant with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and charged in an alleged domestic violence incident Sunday, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. Sean Dunne was charged with assault on a female after a 911 call was made from his...
17 shell casings found after shots fired into Rock Hill apartment, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officers found 17 shell casings after gunshots were fired into an apartment in Rock Hill early Monday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired around 2:40 a.m. at an apartment on Riverview Road. Four adults on the […]
Charlotte Stories
3 People Arrested After Stabbing Around South Charlotte Shopping Center
CMPD has just arrested 3 people after a stabbing incident this morning around the Whitehall Commons Shopping Center. According to police, the stabbing took place at roughly 9:30am near the intersection of South Tryon and 485. When police arrived to the scene, they found 1 victim with a stab wound,...
Man killed in south Charlotte shooting identified, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A man is dead after a shooting in south Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Shady Oak Trail, which is near an apartment complex on Sharon Lakes Road. One victim, later identified as Eduardo Banegas, 21,...
I-40 115 MPH chase with infant in back; 2 arrests, drugs, guns seized: Burke Co. Sheriff
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 115 MPH chase that included an infant child in the backseat ended with two arrests and drugs and guns being seized, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding a disturbance last Thursday around 9 p.m. at the Pond View apartment complex on […]
Trial date set for Madison Cawthorn gun case
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn's trial date was set for Jan. 13 in connection with his arrest for having a loaded gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April. Cawthorn was cited for having a loaded gun in his bag while going through security. The Republican...
Shooting in north Charlotte leaves 1 injured
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in north Charlotte Sunday night seriously injured one person. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, its University City division responded to the Cheshire Chase Apartments on Connery Court at 7:40 p.m. The apartment complex is located north of W.T. Harris Boulevard and east of West Sugar Creek Road.
wccbcharlotte.com
Multiple Shots Fired Into Rock Hill Apartment Complex
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department says that they found seventeen shell casings after the shooting early Monday morning. On October 17th, just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting into an apartment on Riverview Road. Four people in the apartment said that they...
qcnews.com
'Matter of seconds.' Livingstone students on gunfire
Salisbury Police and Livingstone College said Monday that they do plan to update the public on a shooting on campus that left two people injured. ‘Matter of seconds.’ Livingstone students on gunfire. Salisbury Police and Livingstone College said Monday that they do plan to update the public on a...
abc45.com
Shooting at Livingstone college leaves several people hurt
Salisbury — There were reports of an active shooter on the campus of Livingstone College in Salisbury. Officers arrived to the campus around 11:00 Saturday night, when officers arrived on scene they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and others injured who were trying to leave the scene.
wccbcharlotte.com
Store Clerk Says Suspected Arsonist Assaulted Him
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says a man being investigated for a string of arsons in Northeast Charlotte is also suspected of setting fire to a convenience store. A store clerk at the B&B Food Mart on W. Sugar Creek Road says the man punched him inside the store on October 11, 2022. According to the police report, the suspect left the store and tried to set fire to a vehicle and to the gas line at the back of the building. The fire was quickly put out by workers at neighboring Chicken King.
qcnews.com
‘Matter of seconds.’ Livingstone College students discuss homecoming shooting
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Salisbury Police and Livingstone College said Monday that they do plan to update the public on a shooting on campus that left two people injured. The shooting itself happened Saturday night during Livingstone College’s Homecoming events, which included a concert. Authorities said an...
qcnews.com
Woman in crosswalk fatally struck by pickup in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman in a crosswalk was killed after being struck by a pickup truck this weekend in York County, Rock Hill Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Dave Lyle Blvd. A 50-year-old unidentified...
qcnews.com
4 injured after Livingstone College concert shooting in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four people were injured following a shooting at Livingstone College’s homecoming concert Saturday night. College leaders and the Salisbury Police Department says the dispute started as a verbal argument between two people who do not attend Livingstone. They said one person started firing a gun, and two people who do not attend the college were shot. Two students were also injured while trying to run away.
