New Jersey State

$20M Manufacturers Voucher Program will offer grants of up to $250K

Gov. Phil Murphy, making good on his longstanding promise and desire to expand the manufacturing base in the state, will announce Monday morning in Eatontown the creation of the New Jersey Manufacturers Voucher Program — a $20 million pilot program that could provide up to $250,000 in grants to manufacturers in targeted industries to use toward updating their equipment.
Is Murphy raiding Clean Energy Fund? More than 50 N.J. groups say he is — and has diverted $500M

Gov. Phil Murphy repeatedly has talked about his desire to move the state to a clean energy environment, setting challenging goals while doing so. But, for all the governor has done, more than 50 environmental, labor and health advocates across New Jersey said his actions don’t match his words. They said the governor (and the Legislature) has diverted more than $500 million that is intended for the state’s Clean Energy Fund — a fund that was established to help the state transition to clean, renewable energy sources.
Fulfill food bank adds nonprofit finance leader as new CFO

Neptune-based Fulfill recently said that a senior finance professional with food bank experience, André Solomon, is the new chief financial officer of the nonprofit. “André comes to Fulfill with more than 20 years in finance operations for nonprofits. He has a proven track record of mission-driven leadership in budget planning. We are confident in André’s expertise in financial analysis to identify opportunities for process improvement, cost reduction and funding development,” Fulfill CEO and President Triada Stampas stated.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Sax expands transaction advisory expertise with the addition of partner-in-charge

Parsippany-based accounting, tax and business advisory firm Sax LLP announced that, effective last week, Kevin Moyer joined as partner and practice leader of the firm’s established Transaction Advisory Services Group. Moyer brings over a decade of experience to Sax’s Transaction Advisory Services Group, where he will be responsible for...
MAD Global Strategy announces expansion into Pa., 2 key hires

MAD Global Strategy, the public affairs firm founded by Mike DuHaime, announced two new hires Monday — one of whom will lead the firm’s expansion into Pennsylvania. Frank Buonomo, a seasoned public relations and government relations professional who has worked extensively in professional sports and banking and has run his own public relations and marketing company, will head up the firm’s new Pittsburgh office.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vantage Commercial successfully closes ‘triple play’ multiproperty sale in South Jersey

Vantage Commercial on Thursday said it successfully closed on a multiproperty sale distributed among three different townships within southern New Jersey. The properties are located at 1250 Route 73 in Palmyra (auto store), 4790 Route 42 in Turnersville (AAMCO) and 6 Azalea Drive in Lumberton (residential). Each property was unique, and Vantage acquired different buyers for the buildings.
PALMYRA, NJ
NJM: Regional partnerships can improve safety of teen drivers

It makes sense: If you want to teach teen drivers to drive more safely, use a high-tech virtual driving experience to show them. The experience, which comes as part of a collaboration that NJM Insurance Group has with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Center for Injury Research and Prevention, was just one of the action items listed in a report NJM released Tuesday, in connection with National Teen Driver Safety Week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

