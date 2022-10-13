ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simone Biles Shares a Sneak Peek at Bridal Look Ahead of Wedding

Simone Biles is continuing preparations for her 2023 wedding to fiancé, NFL player Jonathan Owens, and she just shared a sneak peek at one of her wedding day wedding looks. The Olympic gymnast posed in all white in front of a rack filled with possible bridal party looks. She captioned the Instagram shot: "on bride duty 👰🏾‍♀️."

