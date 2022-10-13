Read full article on original website
Online, word of mouth grass-roots effort emerges to oppose legalizing cannabis
Heidi Rochon says she continues to experience the negative effects medical cannabis has brought to a few of her family members, who never used the drug until it became legal in Maryland. Although various polls show a majority of voters support a ballot measure to legalize recreational use of cannabis,...
How the promise of a clean energy future in Pa. could be undone by politics | Analysis
Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum in Pittsburgh on 9/22/22 (Photo courtesy Gov. Wolf's office). The most ambitious climate bill in history has the potential to accelerate Pennsylvania’s transition to a green economy or keep it tied to fossil fuel production, depending on shifting political dynamics and the influence of long-entrenched oil and gas companies.
A sweet deal: New Hampshire wins grant to support maple syrup producers
"Maple syrup for sale" signs – such as this one in Hopkinton – are easy to find throughout the state. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin) New Hampshire has been awarded a $388,080 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fund research and promotion of maple syrup – an $8.2 million industry in the state, according to the USDA’s numbers from 2021.
Alaska offers perspective for Nevadans pondering open primary/ranked choice voting reform
With the win in a special election in August, Mary Peltola became the first woman to represent Alaska in the House, the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress, and the first Democrat to win a House race in Alaska in 50 years. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) As Nevadans...
Number of human-caused wildfires in Oregon down nearly 20%
The view from a wildfire tower in the central Cascades in 2022 is obscured by smoke on Sept. 11, 2022, almost two years to the day after the 2020 Labor Day wildfires. (Courtesy of Naseem Rakha) The 2022 wildfire season in Oregon has been among the mildest in the last...
Oregon’s next governor will shape education for a generation of students
Harritt Elementary in Salem has about 500 students in K-5. (Rachel Alexander/Salem Reporter) Oregon’s schools have rarely occupied more focus in statewide races than in 2022. After over a year of online schooling for most kids during the pandemic, the state’s first assessment data released in September showed grim...
PRC: Utilities trying to overcharge in a solar program meant to help low-income communities
The community solar program will allow multiple dwellings or businesses to draw energy from a local renewable energy facility. (Photo by Xuanyu Han / Getty Images) New Mexico’s community solar program is supposed to help people with low incomes and organizations get clean energy for cheaper. But regulators are calling out utility companies for trying to charge consumers too much before the program has even launched.
These are the most and least politically engaged states. How did Pa. do? | Monday Morning Coffee
Good Monday Morning, Fellow Seekers. You’re besieged by ads. You know the issues. You’ve made your campaign contributions. You’re talking politics around the maybe-still-virtual water cooler with your colleagues. And, if you’re like most folks, you’re probably counting down the days until Election Day. But...
Maine GOP pushes racist crime wave panic as part of national strategy
On social media and at press events in recent weeks, the Maine Republican Party has been trying to stoke fears of a wave of out-of-control crime and drug use ahead of the midterm elections. Their focus has been on the liberal cities of Portland and Bangor where they are trying...
Sisolak appointee faces long-time officeholder in lieutenant governor race
In Nevada, the lieutenant governor’s position is viewed as “symbolic” and is only as powerful as the governor decides. The lieutenant governor’s responsibilities include serving as the vice chair of the Department of Transportation, chair of the state Commission on Tourism and a member of several other committees and boards, as well as breaking a tie in the (odd-numbered) state Senate. But by far the job’s most significant – albeit only potential – duty is being first in line of succession if the governor is unable to serve due to death, disqualification or resignation.
Oregon Republicans could gain ground in state Senate
Republican have a chance to gain seats in the state Senate. (Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Two years from now, most Oregon state Senate seats up for election will be those held by Republicans or independent Republican leaners, putting that party on the defensive. This year, when mostly Democratic seats are up, Republicans have their best chance for gains. And their opportunity is real.
Who’s behind all the election administration lawsuits?
Over the past few weeks, months, and even years, dozens of challenges have been mounted to Wisconsin’s election laws and how our clerks run elections. A close look reveals that a small handful of conspiracy theorists and right-wing movement lawyers are driving these lawsuits and administrative complaints. These actors have clearly defined, antidemocratic interests that are not aligned with what most Wisconsinites want from their government. Who are these people so determined to block the will of the people and reshape our elections, and what do they want?
Alaska campaign regulator finds no ongoing illegal coordination by pro-Dunleavy group
In this screenshot from an online video stream on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, attorney Scott Kendall argues in front of the Alaska Public Offices Commission. On Monday, the commission responded to a complaint filed by two politically active nonprofits represented by Kendall. (Screenshot) Alaska’s political campaign regulator has found no...
Tennessee’s voter registration numbers for midterm show little to no uptick
A sign reminds voters they need photo ID to vote at polling station at Hillsboro Presbyterian Church on Election Day, Nov. 6, 2018 in Nashville. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) An informal check with Tennessee election administrators shows that people are registering to vote at roughly the same pace or...
Collins, Maine industry groups donate to PAC funding extremist candidates
A right-wing group with a mission of creating a conservative majority in Augusta has spent over $190,000 in the 2022 election cycle, demonstrating the power of the recently formed PAC, which has ties to politicians who have pushed conspiracy theories about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers along with myths about election fraud and other extremist beliefs.
Demand for ‘extreme safety’ presents its own dangers as Kansas elections approach
Despite the safety all around us, writes Mark McCormick, we are harmfully preoccupied with crime and threats. (Getty Images) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission.
In the Lehigh Valley’s 7th District, Democrat Wild rakes in cash, Republican Scheller spends on ads
Republican Lisa Scheller, left, and Democratic incumbent Susan Wild, congressional candidates for the 7th District, shake hands after their debate Oct. 6 at Muhlenberg College, Allentown. The second half of the debate will air on “Business Matters” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 on WFMZ-TV. (Photo by Donna Fisher./Armchair Lehigh Valley).
Will FL voters kill off the Constitution Revision Commission next month?
Carlos Beruff chaired the 2017-2018 Constitutional Revision Commission (screenshot from the Florida Channel). In 1968, Florida voters ratified the Constitutional Revision Commission (CRC) to examine the Florida Constitution once every 20 years for possible changes. It’s met only three times since, but bitter reaction from politicians to the last CRC incarnation in 2017-2018 may land the panel on the political equivalent of Death Row.
Clerks say they’re prepared to run secure election, ready for threats
Poll workers help voters in Brodhead on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020. (Henry Redman | Wisconsin Examiner) Two Wisconsin clerks say they have a “contingency plan” if partisan election observers attempt to interfere with voting in next month’s election. City of Portage Clerk Marie Moe and Rock...
Candidates talk sovereignty, tribal education and courts at All Pueblo Council forum
Pueblo of Acoma 1st Lt. Gov. Lloyd F. Felipe Sr. (left), Pueblo of Isleta Gov. Vernon B. Abeita and Pueblo of Jemez Gov. Raymond Loretto (right) listen to candidates during the forum. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) Candidates for Congress and state offices shared their intentions and actions...
