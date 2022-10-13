Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
Related
greenvillejournal.com
Clemson’s J. Drew Lanham named 2022 MacArthur ‘genius’ grant recipient
J. Drew Lanham, distinguished professor of wildlife ecology and master teacher at Clemson University, was named one of this year’s 25 MacArthur ‘genius’ grant recipients. Lanham is also an ornithologist and poet, who published his collection of poetry “Sparrow Envy: Field Guide to Birds and Lesser Beasts”...
greenvillejournal.com
Fire in West Greenville devastates local artist
On October 14, local artist Joseph Bradley reported on Instagram that his art studio caught on fire and “burned to the ground.” Bradley notes it remains unclear how the fire began, but he intends to continue rebuilding. “I’m heartbroken,” he said, adding that the studio was being built...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Zoo news: Providence the giraffe bids farewell, capital projects on track
Hundreds of visitors, many of them families with children, flocked to the Greenville Zoo Oct. 17 to bid farewell to one of the zoo’s biggest celebrities, Providence the Masai giraffe, who was born at the zoo in February 2021. The 20-month-old giraffe became an internet sensation when she was...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville County Schools beats state averages in student achievement
Greenville County students are receiving good marks in their latest statewide report card. South Carolina report card data released Oct. 17 shows Greenville County Schools beating the state average in several metrics. GCS continues to see post-pandemic improvements, with GCS schools recognized for higher graduation rates and better college and...
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: Yee-Haw Brewing Co. launches VIP Lounge; Bricktop’s to open in downtown Greenville
Yee-Haw Brewing Co. launches VIP Lounge … Tiki Light Lounge opens at the Warehouse at Vaughn’s … and Bricktop’s to open in downtown Greenville. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Oct. 21. Yee-Haw Brewing Co. launches VIP Lounge. Yee-Haw...
greenvillejournal.com
Mauldin City Council Notes: 473-unit planned development paused until November
Here’s a recap of the Oct. 17 meeting of the Mauldin City Council:. Council held over three annexation and rezoning requests for 13 acres at 30 and 50 Tanner Road. The project designer, Gray Engineering, requested more time to address traffic concerns with the South Carolina Department of Transportation regarding a planned development on the property, which will include:
greenvillejournal.com
After hurricane delay, Greer Arts & Eats Festival announces new date
The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its Greer Arts & Eats Festival, the organization announced Oct. 13. The free festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 29 on Trade Street in downtown Greer. It was originally scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 1 but was postponed due to Hurricane Ian’s potential impact.
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: Greenville County Museum Of Art Gala
The Greenville County Museum of Art hosted a gala previewing the 36th Antiques, Fine Art & Design Weekend. At this black-tie event, museum patrons got a first look at the antiques, fine and folk art, vintage jewelry, and other items on display while enjoying hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and live music.
Comments / 0