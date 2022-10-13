ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Clemson’s J. Drew Lanham named 2022 MacArthur ‘genius’ grant recipient

J. Drew Lanham, distinguished professor of wildlife ecology and master teacher at Clemson University, was named one of this year’s 25 MacArthur ‘genius’ grant recipients. Lanham is also an ornithologist and poet, who published his collection of poetry “Sparrow Envy: Field Guide to Birds and Lesser Beasts”...
Fire in West Greenville devastates local artist

On October 14, local artist Joseph Bradley reported on Instagram that his art studio caught on fire and “burned to the ground.” Bradley notes it remains unclear how the fire began, but he intends to continue rebuilding. “I’m heartbroken,” he said, adding that the studio was being built...
Greenville County Schools beats state averages in student achievement

Greenville County students are receiving good marks in their latest statewide report card. South Carolina report card data released Oct. 17 shows Greenville County Schools beating the state average in several metrics. GCS continues to see post-pandemic improvements, with GCS schools recognized for higher graduation rates and better college and...
Mauldin City Council Notes: 473-unit planned development paused until November

Here’s a recap of the Oct. 17 meeting of the Mauldin City Council:. Council held over three annexation and rezoning requests for 13 acres at 30 and 50 Tanner Road. The project designer, Gray Engineering, requested more time to address traffic concerns with the South Carolina Department of Transportation regarding a planned development on the property, which will include:
After hurricane delay, Greer Arts & Eats Festival announces new date

The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its Greer Arts & Eats Festival, the organization announced Oct. 13. The free festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 29 on Trade Street in downtown Greer. It was originally scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 1 but was postponed due to Hurricane Ian’s potential impact.
Photos: Greenville County Museum Of Art Gala

The Greenville County Museum of Art hosted a gala previewing the 36th Antiques, Fine Art & Design Weekend. At this black-tie event, museum patrons got a first look at the antiques, fine and folk art, vintage jewelry, and other items on display while enjoying hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and live music.
