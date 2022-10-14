ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Rep. Lee raises $1.2 million in third quarter, amid tight race for District 3

By Sean Golonka
The Nevada Independent
The Nevada Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hQl3m_0iXZhWx000
Congresswoman Susie Lee (D-NV-03) speaks during a news conference on the I-15 and Tropicana Road expansion in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (Jeff Scheid/Nevada Independent)

Democratic Rep. Susie Lee raised more than $1.2 million from July through September, as she defends her seat against Republican April Becker in one of the most heavily contested congressional races in the country, her campaign told The Nevada Independent this week.

That amount continued a fundraising hot streak for Lee, who raised more than $1.1 million in the second quarter. Lee’s large third-quarter haul also pushed her total fundraising for the election cycle to more than $5.4 million, a record for a Nevada House race, data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) shows.

Details of Lee’s spending in the quarter were not immediately available ahead of the release of her quarterly campaign finance report with the FEC, due by Oct. 15, but the Congressional District 3 race between Lee and Becker has been among the most expensive House races in the country.

As of Sept. 21, the candidates and outside groups had spent $25 million in the battleground district, the most of any “toss-up” House race in the country, according to data from the political ad tracking firm AdImpact.

Lee’s campaign said it ended the third quarter with more than $1.2 million in cash on hand, putting her spending total for the period at roughly $2.5 million.

The high amount spent in District 3 also includes significant expenses from super PACs associated with the major parties. The Democrat-aligned House Majority PAC has reported spending nearly $1.3 million on the race to support Lee, while the conservative Congressional Leadership Fund has reported spending $4.6 million in support for Becker.

The strong fundraising quarter for Lee also likely stretches her cash lead over Becker, a real estate attorney who has trailed Lee in fundraising each quarter. Entering July, Lee reported having $2.6 million in campaign cash on hand, compared with roughly $363,000 for Becker, who spent much of her cash ahead of the June primary election.

In recent fundraising emails, Becker has raised alarms about needing more money in the tight race. In one September email, she called it the “MOST EXPENSIVE House race in the entire country” and “a MUST win race for Republicans to secure the majority,” while adding that voters were seeing Lee’s broadcast television ads twice as often as hers.

Rare public polls on the race have shown a near dead-even race between Lee and Becker.

Though Democrats have controlled the historically swingy District 3 since the 2016 election, Republicans see a pickup opportunity in the primarily suburban district, which encompasses the southern portion of Clark County and stretches through many of the Las Vegas Valley’s wealthiest areas.

Despite the district’s leftward shift during last year’s redistricting process, Democrats hold less than a 6-point advantage over Republicans in voter registration. Both candidates are also vying for support from nearly 39 percent of voters in the district who are not registered with either major party.

Update — 10/13/2022 at 9:43 a.m. — This story was updated to include the source for information about Lee's record fundraising this cycle.

Comments / 5

Related
The Hill

Cook Report shifts three more House races toward Democrats

Nonpartisan election analyst Cook Political Report shifted three House races toward Democrats on Wednesday. The group changed Rep. David Schweikert’s (R) reelection contest in Arizona’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District from “lean Republican” to “toss up” and Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s (D) race in a neighboring Arizona district from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican.”
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans

CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

GOP greatly outspending Democrats in House midterm races a month before election

Democrats are facing a serious money problem ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, as they are unable to provide proper funding to several races in the final weeks. Due to a lack of resources available to fund races in the House of Representatives, the Democratic Party has been forced to prioritize some races while letting others go underfunded. For example, in the 2nd District of Arizona, retiring Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) has asked Democrats to help Kirsten Engel, the Democratic nominee running to take her seat, as Republicans have spent over $1.3 million so far on TV, according to Politico.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Lee, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Matthew C. Woodruff

In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.

Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susie Lee
coloradopolitics.com

Nikki Haley endorses Bennet challenger Joe O'Dea in Colorado US Senate race

Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday formally endorsed Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's U.S. Senate race. "Joe O’Dea is a no-nonsense small business owner who will fight inflation, defend our borders, protect kids’ education, and will be tough on crime," Haley said in a statement provided to Colorado Politics. "Coloradans need a strong voice in D.C. who will vote against Biden's reckless agenda. I’m proud to endorse his run for Senate.”
COLORADO STATE
MSNBC

Another Dem picks up significant GOP support in key statewide race

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has long been a conservative Republican, but when he refused to endorse anti-election lawsuits after Election Day 2020, the right turned on him with a vengeance. Former Rep. Raúl Labrador launched a comeback bid — four years after running a failed gubernatorial campaign — and took on Wasden in a GOP primary.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Campaign Finance#2016 Election#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Democratic#Nevada House#Fec#Adimpact
Washington Examiner

Senate majority up for grabs after months of GOP holding the advantage

Vice President Kamala Harris may be spending more time on Capitol Hill. President Joe Biden's understudy, as president of the Senate, has already cast 26 tiebreaking votes for Democrats since the ticket took office on Jan. 20, 2021. That's due to the 50-50 Senate split between the parties. And with tightening Senate races, it's possible the Senate in the 118th Congress will again be split evenly.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Elko Daily Free Press

Commentary: Election denier running to take charge of Nevada elections

One of the most dangerous political candidates in the country is running for office in Nevada. If elected, he will have power — too much power — over our elections. His name is Jim Marchant, and he’s the Republican nominee for secretary of state. His chief issue is “election integrity,” which is troubling because the last thing he wants is integrity in our elections.
NEVADA STATE
Kiplinger

Where the Midterm Election Races Stand Today

With the congressional midterm elections only weeks away, here’s how we think things will shake out. In early spring, Republicans appeared well on their way to steamroll through the midterms and win back control of the House and Senate. Democrats were struggling to compete, weighed down by an unpopular president and sky-high inflation and gas prices.
ELECTIONS
NBC News

George W. Bush to fundraise for Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea

Former President George W. Bush is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail, participating in a fundraiser with Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea in about two weeks. The event, shared first with NBC News, is another sign that Bush is aligning himself with candidates who have bucked former...
COLORADO STATE
The Nevada Independent

The Nevada Independent

Nevada State
2K+
Followers
911
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nevada Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news and opinion website founded in 2017 by veteran political journalist and commentator Jon Ralston. The site and its supporting channels are focused on ethical, unbiased and transparent journalism.

 https://thenevadaindependent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy