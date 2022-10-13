ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Igor Levit back on road but post-pandemic far from normal

NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Levit arrives at Carnegie Hall changed by the pandemic. “We are not on our way back to normal. I don’t think we should be on our way back to anything. There is no normal out there,” the 35-year-old pianist says, citing uncertainty around the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, energy shortages and climate change. “It’s not like we’re going through normal. So I find traveling and playing both very intense and yet incredibly rewarding. I cherish every concert I play in a way maybe I was a little bit less aware of pre-pandemic.”
Ron Goldman’s Sister Makes Case For Involving Families In True Crime Dramas: “We’re Talking About Human Decency”

In the wake of pushback by victims’ families to Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Kim Goldman is speaking out about TV producers who fail to alert survivors about their true crime TV shows. Goldman – whose brother Ron was murdered alongside Nicole Brown Simpson in 1994 – said she was “not surprised” to learn that families were caught off guard by Ryan Murphy’s latest series for Netflix. The serial killer limited series starring Evan Peters hit the 1B hours mark within the first 28 days of its release window. “I’m not surprised,” Goldman told EW. “The same creator did the same...

