The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
Texas Family Decorates House with Unique Halloween Scene Each Day of OctoberLarry LeaseSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
Mario Cristobal is pleased with the way Miami found a way to win at Virginia Tech
The Miami Hurricanes ended a three-game losing streak on Saturday with a 20-14 win at Virginia Tech. Miami (3-3, 1-1) jumped out to a 20-0 lead through three quarters and then had to hold on for the victory with the Hokies making a late push. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke led...
foxsports640.com
Antonio Brown makes guest appearance at FAU game
FAU beating Rice 17-14 wasn’t the biggest headline to come out of Boca Raton this weekend. Former NFL wide receiver and Broward County resident Antonio Brown was seen on the sidelines this weekend at FAU Stadium taking pictures with many fans.
Darius & Richelle’s Springtime Garden Inspired Wedding in Miami
Darius and Richelle’s outdoor garden wedding and reception definitely had us taking notes with its stylish mix of beautiful botanicals and ultra-modern glam. With eye-popping gold accents, gorgeous greenery, and delicate florals taking center stage, Richelle and Darius’ I Do’s were certainly meant to convey the lively springtime feel of Miami. The creative genius of floral designer Angel Rodriguez of Rodri Studio gave the couple memories of a lifetime with designer florals that delicately captured the beauty of their neutral wedding color story.
It's Stone Crab Season In Florida & Here Are Yelp's Top Miami Restaurants
Stone Crab season in Florida begins on October 15 until May 1, so many of the seafood restaurants are gearing up to sell the crustaceous delicacy. A lot of the stone crabs famously come from the Florida Keys and are usually sold fresh within 24 hours. Typically, they are served on ice with a creamy mustard dipping sauce and many establishments have their own secret recipes.
NBC Miami
Coast Guard Interdicts Vessel With 98 on Board Near Boca Raton
The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a cabin cruiser with 98 people on board earlier this week 20 miles east of Boca Raton officials said. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's crew transferred 96 Haitians, one Ugandan, and one Bahamian to Bahamian authorities on Saturday. An Air Station Miami H-65 helicopter aircrew alerted...
Florida Woman Scores $4 Million Lottery Prize Months After Buying Ticket
The Mega Millions drawing happened back in May.
WSVN-TV
Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist expected to rally in Pinecrest
PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - With the general election weeks away, South Florida candidates are on the trial to get the vote of the public. Charlie Crist is expected to make a stop in Pinecrest to attend a luncheon with his running mate Carla Hernandez, Monday morning. President Joe Biden will...
Click10.com
Broward woman claims $4 million prize, months after playing Mega Millions
SUNRISE, Fla. – A 61-year-old woman from Broward County is $4 million richer after playing the Mega Millions with Megaplier. According to the Florida Lottery, Grace Scott, of Sunrise, claimed her prize last week from the May 17 Mega Millions drawing. Her winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five...
Popeyes, Shake Shack and more coming to Town Center at Boca Raton this fall
Several new retail stores and eateries are scheduled to open in the Town Center at Boca Raton mall this fall, including the popular fried chicken-and-fish chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. While Popeyes might seem an unlikely fit for a place that calls itself “one of South Florida’s premier luxury shopping destinations,” a news release from mall owner Simon explains that Popeyes and the other ...
NBC Miami
Race for Miami-Dade Commission Seat Heats Up as Trump Endorses Candidate
Former President Donald Trump is chiming in on a Miami-Dade County Commission race. “Kevin Marino Cabrera, special guy, a friend of mine," Trump says in a taped endorsement that Cabrera is using in his campaign material. Cabrera was the former president's state director in Florida. "We helped deliver Florida by...
Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant
Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
Miami's Café La Trova named a best bar in the world for second year
Little Havana's Café La Trova added another accolade to its collection this month with the recent release of The World's 50 Best Bars, an annual list celebrating the very best of the world's beverage industry.Why it matters: Only eight bars in the U.S. made the cut this year, and just two of those are outside of New York City.This is the second year the Cuban restaurant and bar from legendary cantinero Julio Cabrera and James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has earned this distinction. La Chancleta cocktail is really served on a sandal. Photo: Alexa Mencia/AxiosBackground: Café La Trova opened...
Florida woman wins $4 million from 7-Eleven MEGA MILLIONS ticket
A Florida woman is now a multi-millionaire after buying a winning Megaplier ticket from a 7-Eleven.
Palm Beach State College student arrested for threat of mass shooting on campus
A Palm Beach State College student from Miami was arrested Friday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting on school campus.
This Is Florida's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
2 Dead After Plane Crashes Into Roof Of South Florida Home
The plane also took out some power lines, cutting off power to dozens of residents.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Florida
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World
A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
cw34.com
Large swarm: Kinkajou killed by African Honey Bees
BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — The world's first Kinkajou Sanctuary in Boca Raton lost an animal to a swarm of African Honey Bees also known as "killer bees." The Kinkajou Sanctuary's founder, Alexandra Ashe recounted the traumatic day to CBS12 News. “We had to rush through to the vet...
livability.com
11 Things You Must Do Your First Year in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Moving to the Greater Fort Lauderdale area? The most challenging part is narrowing down your to-do list. Let us help. As part of the seventh-largest metro area in the U.S., Greater Fort Lauderdale generates enough cosmopolitan energy to keep you busy day or night. Located just an hour north of...
