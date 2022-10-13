ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsports640.com

Antonio Brown makes guest appearance at FAU game

FAU beating Rice 17-14 wasn’t the biggest headline to come out of Boca Raton this weekend. Former NFL wide receiver and Broward County resident Antonio Brown was seen on the sidelines this weekend at FAU Stadium taking pictures with many fans.
BOCA RATON, FL
munaluchi

Darius & Richelle’s Springtime Garden Inspired Wedding in Miami

Darius and Richelle’s outdoor garden wedding and reception definitely had us taking notes with its stylish mix of beautiful botanicals and ultra-modern glam. With eye-popping gold accents, gorgeous greenery, and delicate florals taking center stage, Richelle and Darius’ I Do’s were certainly meant to convey the lively springtime feel of Miami. The creative genius of floral designer Angel Rodriguez of Rodri Studio gave the couple memories of a lifetime with designer florals that delicately captured the beauty of their neutral wedding color story.
MIAMI, FL
Narcity USA

It's Stone Crab Season In Florida & Here Are Yelp's Top Miami Restaurants

Stone Crab season in Florida begins on October 15 until May 1, so many of the seafood restaurants are gearing up to sell the crustaceous delicacy. A lot of the stone crabs famously come from the Florida Keys and are usually sold fresh within 24 hours. Typically, they are served on ice with a creamy mustard dipping sauce and many establishments have their own secret recipes.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Coast Guard Interdicts Vessel With 98 on Board Near Boca Raton

The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a cabin cruiser with 98 people on board earlier this week 20 miles east of Boca Raton officials said. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's crew transferred 96 Haitians, one Ugandan, and one Bahamian to Bahamian authorities on Saturday. An Air Station Miami H-65 helicopter aircrew alerted...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Popeyes, Shake Shack and more coming to Town Center at Boca Raton this fall

Several new retail stores and eateries are scheduled to open in the Town Center at Boca Raton mall this fall, including the popular fried chicken-and-fish chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. While Popeyes might seem an unlikely fit for a place that calls itself “one of South Florida’s premier luxury shopping destinations,” a news release from mall owner Simon explains that Popeyes and the other ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant

Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Axios Miami

Miami's Café La Trova named a best bar in the world for second year

Little Havana's Café La Trova added another accolade to its collection this month with the recent release of The World's 50 Best Bars, an annual list celebrating the very best of the world's beverage industry.Why it matters: Only eight bars in the U.S. made the cut this year, and just two of those are outside of New York City.This is the second year the Cuban restaurant and bar from legendary cantinero Julio Cabrera and James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has earned this distinction. La Chancleta cocktail is really served on a sandal. Photo: Alexa Mencia/AxiosBackground: Café La Trova opened...
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World

A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Large swarm: Kinkajou killed by African Honey Bees

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — The world's first Kinkajou Sanctuary in Boca Raton lost an animal to a swarm of African Honey Bees also known as "killer bees." The Kinkajou Sanctuary's founder, Alexandra Ashe recounted the traumatic day to CBS12 News. “We had to rush through to the vet...
BOCA RATON, FL
livability.com

11 Things You Must Do Your First Year in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Moving to the Greater Fort Lauderdale area? The most challenging part is narrowing down your to-do list. Let us help. As part of the seventh-largest metro area in the U.S., Greater Fort Lauderdale generates enough cosmopolitan energy to keep you busy day or night. Located just an hour north of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

