19 Creepy Marvel Characters Deserving Of A Halloween Special
These freaky fan favorites deserve a scary showcase of their own in the MCU.
Digital Trends
Framed today, October 17: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Monday)
Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 17 and need some help?. You will love today’s movie if you’re a fan of Michael Bay. It’s the perfect mix of movie stars and loud, chaotic action sequences. That is Bay’s specialty. It also doesn’t hurt that it features some of the most iconic action stars of the last 30 years.
Digital Trends
Silent Hill Transmission showcase: How to watch and what to expect
Konami has announced the Silent Hill Transmission livestream, a presentation that will provide updates on the long-dormant horror series. Rumblings of a new Silent Hill game have run rampant for years now, with several rumors (both plausible ones and conspiracy theories) floating around. That rumor mill will be replaced by facts this week as Konami will finally give fans real news. If you want to see the big moment, here’s when you can catch it and what might be revealed.
Digital Trends
PlayStation and Xbox are getting officially licensed Razer Hammerhead earbuds
The Razer Hammerhead line is expanding with a new set of earbuds officially licensed by PlayStation and Xbox. With a visual design meant to match the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds come with a Type-C dongle and feature up to 30 hours of battery life. Razer’s...
Digital Trends
Is New World worth playing in 2022?
New World celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, 2022 — and while its servers aren’t nearly as bustling as they were at launch, the game still has a thriving community and remains one of the most popular MMORPGs. Much has changed in a year, but some aspects of New World are exactly as they were in 2021.
Digital Trends
RoboCop: Rogue City release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
“Dead or alive, you’re coming with me!” The classic RoboCop movies, particularly the original, was a groundbreaking take on crime and police in a near-future version of Detroit. While the reality surrounding those things has moved in quite a different direction than the film predicted, it’s still a great concept and an awesome piece of ’80s nostalgia. RoboCop himself, though, has never really been done justice when being translated into games. We got a handful of early games on systems like the NES and SNES, but they were not quite able to really capture the feel of being a walking tank in the streets of Detroit.
Digital Trends
The best games to show off Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4090
Nvidia’s monstrous RTX 4090 is finally here, and it’s powerful (just read our RTX 4090 review). It’s so powerful, in fact, that there aren’t a lot of games that truly showcase the GPU’s power. The RTX 4090 is the best graphics card you can buy, but you’ll want to install a few key games to show off what the GPU is capable of.
Digital Trends
The scariest MCU characters ranked
The MCU is famous for its lighthearted and kid-friendly vibe. Most of its films are notorious for their abundance of jokes and low stakes, amounting to colorful and visually dazzling but unimpactful stories. The heroes are all clean-cut and safe, paragons of correctness and physical beauty. Meanwhile, most of the villains in the MCU are somewhat forgettable, posing only a fleeting challenge to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and acting more like nuisances than genuinely dangerous threats. All in all, there seems to be no room for weird or unconventional in the MCU, much less scary.
Digital Trends
This Alienware gaming PC is $450 off in rare flash sale
One of the most attractive gaming PC deals available today is on the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming desktop at Dell. Normally priced at $1,850, it’s down to $1,400 for a limited time only, meaning you save a sizeable $450 off the usual price. Tremendous value for what it offers, it’s ideal for anyone looking to play their favorite games in a traditional gaming desktop-style setup. Hit the buy button now if you know it’s for you or read on while we explain why it’s worth your time and money.
Digital Trends
A Plague Tale: Requiem — Old Protector trophy and achievement guide
A Plague Tale: Requiem‘s heartrending tale of two siblings, Amicia and Hugo, seeking answers about a mysterious illness is a captivating one, and it’s filled with no shortage of twists and turns along the way. About halfway through the game, though, you’ll finally reach a sanctuary that promises to house some answers — though not all may be as it first seems. Moreover, this section of the journey is also where you can earn the Old Protector trophy or achievement, which tasks you with interacting with all of the old protector’s items while exploring the sanctuary.
Digital Trends
A Plague Tale: Requiem review: gorgeous sequel has some growing pains
“A Plague Tale: Requiem improves on its predecessor with gorgeous visuals and more varied gameplay, but it struggles to balance its increased action and morally nuanced storytelling.”. Pros. Moving story beats. More varied gameplay. Better item crafting. Astounding visuals. Cons. There’s a specific sequence in A Plague Tale: Requiem that...
