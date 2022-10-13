In Middle Tennessee, a few teams will not play this Friday due to their bye weeks. There are still some great matchups for all the high school football fans in the area. All games are scheduled for Friday, October 14, 2022.

Rockvale (4-3) @ Blackman (5-2)

This is a crucial game for Class 6A, Region 4 as both teams are fighting for playoff spots. The Blaze haven’t played since they lost to Oakland and Rockvale looks to get back on track after dropping two games in a row. Both squads sit at 2-1 in region play.

Baylor (6-1) @ Hendersonville (3-4)

This is a matchup between Division I, Class 6A Hendersonville, and Division II, Class AAA Baylor. The Commandos sit middle of the pack in their region. Baylor will travel to Hendersonville as they will test their talent against the larger school.

Beech (6-1) @ Gallatin (4-3)

This is a huge game for Class 6A, Region 5. Beech sits in the first place and Gallatin is third. The Green Wave looks to pull off an upset and end the Buccaneer’s six-game winning streak.

Station Camp (4-3) @ Portland (5-2)

This is a Class 5A matchup between Region 7’s top team in Portland and Region 5’s Station Camp. The Bison look to spoil Portland’s record with an upset on the road.

Lipscomb Academy (7-0) vs Pure Academy (2-5)

Lipscomb Academy has been recognized nationally as one of the nation’s top high school football programs. They’ll put their perfect record on the line against Pure Academy from Memphis.

The post Our Top 5 High School Football Games to Watch for Week 9 appeared first on Wilson County Source .