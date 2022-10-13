Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
The 11 best asymmetrical multiplayer games of 2022
Asymmetrical multiplayer games have come into their own over the past few years, with titles like Among Us, Dead by Daylight, and Back 4 Blood pulling in legions of players. Instead of giving two teams a similar set of abilities, asymmetrical games are purposefully lopsided — one team might be larger but have less firepower, while the other team might be comprised of a single, powerful player.
Digital Trends
Need a new multiplayer game? Try this 32-player mech shooter
Aside from the recent PC release of Mech Warrior 5 in 2021, there’s been a distinct shortage of games about giant robots duking it out in space. Don’t get me wrong: Titanfall and its sequel were delightful in how they spliced tight first-person shooting with pilotable mechs that one could summon from the sky. Meanwhile, multiplayer-focused mech games like Vox Machinae and Hawken have come and gone, existing in their own corners of the industry. The former was predominantly designed around virtual reality, and the latter was a free-to-play albeit defunct shooter that’s been out of the picture since early 2018. In light of that, there’s plenty of space for a new game to come along and reinvigorate the giant robot niche.
Digital Trends
PlayStation and Xbox are getting officially licensed Razer Hammerhead earbuds
The Razer Hammerhead line is expanding with a new set of earbuds officially licensed by PlayStation and Xbox. With a visual design meant to match the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds come with a Type-C dongle and feature up to 30 hours of battery life. Razer’s...
Digital Trends
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is 49% off right now
Working from home regularly and looking for great laptop deals to enhance your productivity? You need the Dell Vostro 3510. Even better, right now, you can buy the Dell Vostro 3510 for 49% off when you get it direct from Dell. Normally priced at $927, it’s down to $469 for a limited time only. Read on while we look at why it’s worth every cent.
Digital Trends
Don’t buy the Meta Quest Pro for gaming. It’s a metaverse headset first
Last week’s Meta Connect started off promising on the gaming front. Viewers got release dates for Iron Man VR, an upcoming Quest game that was previously a PS VR exclusive, as well as Among Us VR. Meta, which owns Facebook, also announced that it was acquiring three major VR game studios — Armature Studio, Camouflaj Team, and Twisted Pixel — although we don’t know what they’re working on just yet.
Digital Trends
This 27-inch gaming monitor from Asus is only $200 at Walmart today
It’s never a bad time to search through the best gaming deals, and right now one of the best gaming monitor deals is worth taking a look at. Walmart has discounted the Asus 27-inch gaming monitor an impressive $100, bringing its price down to just $199 from its regular price of $299. This would pair nicely with one of the best gaming desktops, and free shipping is included with your purchase, so click over to Walmart now to claim this deal while you can.
Digital Trends
Razer Edge is a 5G gaming handheld with a seriously impressive screen
Razer is getting into the gaming handheld market with a new portable device, dubbed the Razer Edge. Able to stream cloud games and play mobile games natively, the company calls it the “world’s first dedicated 5G gaming device.” It boasts an impressive screen and comes with an updated version of the Razer Kishi V2 controller.
Digital Trends
What does the Star button do on a Roku remote control?
The Roku remote control hasn’t changed a whole lot over the years. Sure, buttons have come and gone (RIP remote as a game controller), and the sponsored shortcuts have changed depending on who was willing to pony up for prime placement. But one feature that’s been consistent over the...
Digital Trends
Is New World worth playing in 2022?
New World celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, 2022 — and while its servers aren’t nearly as bustling as they were at launch, the game still has a thriving community and remains one of the most popular MMORPGs. Much has changed in a year, but some aspects of New World are exactly as they were in 2021.
Digital Trends
How to use Alexa Together
Far more than a handy voice assistant that can stream music, give you recipe tips, and answer whatever random questions may pop into your head, Alexa is also a phenomenal resource for keeping in touch with family and friends. For those of us with loved ones that may require assistance and monitoring on a near-frequent basis, the minds behind Alexa have developed an interactive and customizable suite of features for just that purpose housed under one roof.
Digital Trends
With a few concessions, Persona 5 Royal is right at home on Switch
Persona 5 Royal is one of the greatest Japanese RPGs of all time and had been touted as a phenomenal PlayStation exclusive — until now. The original vanilla version, Persona 5, hit Japan in late 2016 for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. The expanded Persona 5 Royal included new features such as an entire new winter semester and a new Phantom Thief character. Suffice it to say, the former PS4 exclusive Persona 5 Royal was previously the absolute definitive edition to play the amazing dungeon crawling and life sim hybrid.
Digital Trends
No, the Quest Pro can’t really replace your laptop — at least, not yet
The new Quest Pro is the most premium VR headset that Meta makes, and it promises to increase your productivity while providing greater comfort. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said multiple times that headsets need to begin replacing the functionality of PCs and laptops — and this device certainly seems to be as close as we’ve ever been.
Digital Trends
The best gaming mouse for esports
Esports professionals rely on the best gear so they can have an edge while playing in tournaments. But trying to nail down the best mouse for esports is tricky because it can't account for personal preference. But broadly speaking, they are usually lightweight and fast, featuring premium sensors that can track accurately during fast motion. Most of them also have a minimalistic design with a basic layout to avoid accidental key presses, as well as adjustable sensitivity, customizable weighting, and RGB lighting.
Digital Trends
Google overhauls its Family Link app for easier parental controls
Google’s Family Link app has been a great resource for parents looking to keep an eye on what their children are up to with their devices. Now, it’s getting even better thanks to an app overhaul that puts the focus on safety and communication. While the Google Family Link app has previously been praised for its solid parental control settings, the redesign adds plenty of new features that make it easier than ever for parents to monitor smart device usage while keeping children informed about the parental control settings in place.
Digital Trends
HP Omen gaming laptops and PCs got huge price cuts today
Gamers have two choices for modern PC gaming — portability through gaming laptops, or upgradeability through gaming desktops. Either way, these machines usually don’t come cheap because they come with powerful components to meet the hefty requirements of today’s video games. Fortunately, there are gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals from retailers like HP, so if you’re in the market for either one, you’ll be able to enjoy significant savings that you can sink into games or accessories.
Digital Trends
How to run Stable Diffusion on your Mac
AI image generation has quickly become a popular – and somewhat controversial – pocket of the internet, so you may be wondering how to use apps like Stable Diffusion on your Mac. Stable Diffusion can easily create AI images on your Mac with the right workarounds, and the setup isn’t difficult.
Digital Trends
The best games to show off Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4090
Nvidia’s monstrous RTX 4090 is finally here, and it’s powerful (just read our RTX 4090 review). It’s so powerful, in fact, that there aren’t a lot of games that truly showcase the GPU’s power. The RTX 4090 is the best graphics card you can buy, but you’ll want to install a few key games to show off what the GPU is capable of.
Digital Trends
Chromecast with Google TV makes the leap to Android 12
Chromecast with Google TV is no spring chicken, having just had its second birthday. But it’s hardly being put out to pasture — and a new software update makes that clear. The first device with the new “Google TV” (as opposed to the old Google TV of yore, but we digress) operating system and user interface has just made the leap from Android 10 to Android 12.
Digital Trends
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 review: nice, but not enough
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 review: nice, but not enough. “For a laptop of this price, the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 still lacks the standout features it needs.”. When you have an incredibly wide lineup of laptops, like Lenovo, you need to segment them somehow. The ThinkBook, for example, is aimed narrowly at small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), looking to offer the kind of aesthetics and prices that consumers look for with some of the enhanced security and services that businesses demand. Presumably, that’s differentiated from the ThinkPad line that’s all-business in its looks and features.
Digital Trends
Microsoft Edge now warns when your typos can lead to being phished
Microsoft has detailed its latest effort to protect against various types of fraud that can happen via a method as simple as spelling a website URL incorrectly. The company has announced as of Monday that it is adding website typo protection to its Microsoft Defender SmartScreen service, to aid against web threats such as “typosquatters.” These types of cybercrime can include phishing, malware, and other scams.
