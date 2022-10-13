ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

DEA, local police to host 'Take Back Drugs' day

By Alejandra Yanez
 4 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Law enforcement agencies across the Rio Grande Valley are collaborating with the Drug Enforcement Administration to help the community properly dispose of old medications.

The event is called Take Back 2022 and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the following locations:

— Valley Regional Medical Center parking lot, Brownsville

–Sams Club, 621 N. Expressway 77, Harlingen

–Walgreens, 1810 W. Tyler Ave., Harlingen

–Peter Piper, 2311 S Cage Blvd., Pharr

–Edinburg Police Department, 1702 S Closner Blvd., Edinburg

–Office Depot parking lot, 5115 N 10th St., McAllen

–Mission Fire Station #3, 1804 N Shary Road, Mission

–Rio Grande Police Department, 402 E Main St.. Rio Grande City

The event is part of the DEA’s initiative to take back prescription drugs before they are lost, stolen or misused.

“Don’t let your medications end up in the wrong hands,” a post from Brownsville Police stated. “So, dispose of them correctly.”

The DEA hosts the Take Back event twice a year, in April and October.

“Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands,” the DEA website states. “That’s dangerous and often tragic. That’s why it was great to see thousands of folks from across the country clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in – safely and anonymously – a record amount of prescription drugs.”

