abc27.com
Harrisburg man indicted for armed Sheetz robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after an armed robbery at a Dauphin County Sheetz. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Kyle Jaden Morales, 20, was indicted on October 12 on charges of robbery of a business engaged in interstate commerce (Hobbs Act robbery), brandishing and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and related firearm offenses.
abc27.com
Man arrested for prescription fraud in Newville
NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Yohanes Mulat Admasu, 27, was arrested for prescription fraud on Oct. 14, 2022, according to a police report. Newville Police said they responded to Big Spring Pharmacy on Oct. 5 for a reported case of prescription fraud. Police say Admasu was trying to pick up a prescription for 240 servings (a 12-day supply) of Promethazine with Codeine syrup.
abc27.com
Reading Police searching for alleged homicide suspect
READING, Pa. (WHTM) — The Reading Police Department is looking for Jayquan Miguel Sanchez, who is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the 1200 block of Church Street on July 31, 2022, per a police report. The shooting resulted in the death of Quadell Spradley...
abc27.com
SCI Camp Hill inmate found deceased
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill was found unresponsive and pronounced deceased on Tuesday morning. According to Acting Superintendent William Nicklow of the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill, inmate Kenneth McLaughlin, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on October 18, 2022, during staff rounds.
abc27.com
Lancaster man charged after allegedly threatening to ignite gas can indoors
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged after allegedly threatening to kill someone by attempting to ignite a gas can indoors. Manheim Township Police responded to the 1700 block of Southport Dr. and found a man being restrained inside a home. The victim claimed Brian Gantz came into a bedroom saying he was going to kill them.
abc27.com
Three York men sentenced after trafficking cocaine
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Department of Justice, three York men were sentenced for trafficking cocaine. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that three men from York were sentenced by the United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to a total of 120 months in prison for trafficking cocaine.
abc27.com
Man killed by bulldozer in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police responded to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road in West Cocalico Township on Monday, Oct. 17, at around 2 p.m. after getting reports that a person was run over by a bulldozer, a police statement said. When first responders arrived at...
abc27.com
Arrests made after Carlisle woman killed at New Jersey pop-up car rally
WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have announced more arrests in connection with chaos during a pop-up car rally in southern New Jersey last month that left a Carlisle woman dead. Cape May County prosecutors and Wildwood police said one man was arrested on a riot charge and another in...
abc27.com
Central Dauphin East HS threat a ‘swatting’ hoax
(WHTM) – The Central Dauphin School District says a recent threat posted on social media was a hoax. The district says a threat posted on social media Monday evening regarding Central Dauphin East High School was determined to have been a “swatting” incident. Swatting is typically when...
abc27.com
Renovations on Kain Memorial are complete following vandalization
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Kain Memorial at Lake Redman in York County was vandalized last month; however, it is now in much better shape. Renovations were in the works for the 20-year-old memorial and now they are finally complete. “What we’re really hoping is that bringing awareness...
abc27.com
Fire damages Lower Paxton Township home, displaces 2 adults
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Colonial Park Fire Company and mutual aid units responded to a house fire this morning in Lower Paxton Township. According to the Fire Chief of The Colonial Park Fire Company, the units were dispatched at around 6 a.m. this morning after a report was made of a house fire. Fire units arrived at the scene at 4460 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg, where they were faced with a fire that took about 30 minutes to put out.
abc27.com
Shapiro makes campaign stops in the Midstate
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Josh Shapiro was campaigning in the Midstate today. He stopped at some local businesses located in Lancaster City. Shapiro made stops at The Mr. Vic’s Family Styling and A Concrete Rose Book-bar, both located in Lancaster City. He stated how he believes it’s important to invest in every community’s main street.
abc27.com
Pa. inducts 5 people into the Voter’s Hall of Fame
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania inducted five more people into the Voter’s Hall of Fame. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman recognized a total of five inductees from York County today. Each of these inductees had one achievement in common. They all casted a ballot in every November election...
abc27.com
Ephrata administrator named Pennsylvania Superintendent of the Year
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Dr. Brian Troop, Superintendent of the Ephrata Area School District (EASD), was named the 2023 Pennsylvania Superintendent of the Year by the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators (PASA). The American Association of School Administrators (AASA), which was established 35 years ago, started the award to...
abc27.com
Halloween buckets now on sale at Pa. McDonald’s locations
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You know it’s officially Halloween season when McDonald’s brings out the Halloween Pail Happy Meals. The pails officially went on sale starting today, Oct. 18. You’re never too old to collect the McDonald’s Happy Meal Pails. There are a total of three unique...
abc27.com
One80 Ministries
After facing their own struggles, a Midstate couple founded One80 Ministries a place for community and fellowship. Their location in Mechanicsburg offers transitional housing for women in need, weekly fellowship meetings and giveaways each Friday for folks to get hygiene and cleaning supplies.
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: McCormick Library
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Oct. 17’s hometown heroes helped reopen a Midstate library. The McCormick Library in Harrisburg was under construction in 2022, and it is about to reopen with an expanded property into the historic Haldeman Haly house. Twenty volunteers with the Rotary Club are now...
abc27.com
Penn State Health: Lancaster Medical Center
Claire Mooney, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center joins us to share what it’s been like opening the new center, their employee culture, and the impact the center has on the community. Employees at the new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical...
abc27.com
Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
abc27.com
Choctoberfest held in Downtown Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of people joined to celebrate Choctoberfest yesterday. It was the seventh annual Choctoberfest and it took place in Chocolate Town Square. There were many food options, vendors, specialty crafts, beer, chocolate, and live music. “We have I think 40 different vendors of food, plus...
