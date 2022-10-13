ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safford, AZ

gilaherald.com

Obituary for Edna Jeanette Filleman

Our beloved Edna Jeanette Filleman was born to George Irven and Dorothy Pace on May 1, 1934, in Clifton, Arizona. In 1951, Edna married Charles Scott with whom they had one son, Edward. Edna worked for Phelps Dodge in data processing until retiring in 1994. In 1969, she met and...
CLIFTON, AZ
gilaherald.com

St. Vincent de Paul offers medical assistance to uninsured

SAFFORD – The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Safford invites those who do not have health insurance to find assistance through Good Samaritan Outreach at St. Vincent de Paul, 221 E. Main St., Safford, thanks to a grant from the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties. A...
SAFFORD, AZ
gilaherald.com

Obituary for Armida C. Polanco

Our beloved Armida C. Polanco “Nana”, age 75, of Solomon, Arizona, entered into rest in the morning hours of Oct. 5, 2022, in the comfort of her own home surrounded by loved ones. Armida was born on March 24, 1947, in Ensenada Baja, California. She is the eldest...
SOLOMON, AZ
gilaherald.com

Morenci girls welcome Lobos on Monday

MORENCI – The No. 18 Wildcats (9-4, 2.5122, 7-2 East Region) return from the Fall Break by hosting the 1A Copper Region Winkelman Hayden Lobos on Monday, Oct. 16. Hayden (2-12 seeding, minus 8.2984 rating, 1-7 region) is ranked No. 30 of 40 1A teams and 5th of six in the region standings. Hayden is ahead of No. 32 Dishchii’bikoh (2-9, minus 10.5565, 1-7) and behind No. 4 Heber Mogollon (10-3, 7.0983, 8-0), No. 7 Joseph City (9-5, 3.9915, 7-1), No. 9 Fort Thomas (10-5, 3.1960, 5-3), and No. 33 Superior (2-13, minus 11.1289, 2-6) in the region.
MORENCI, AZ

