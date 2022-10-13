MORENCI – The No. 18 Wildcats (9-4, 2.5122, 7-2 East Region) return from the Fall Break by hosting the 1A Copper Region Winkelman Hayden Lobos on Monday, Oct. 16. Hayden (2-12 seeding, minus 8.2984 rating, 1-7 region) is ranked No. 30 of 40 1A teams and 5th of six in the region standings. Hayden is ahead of No. 32 Dishchii’bikoh (2-9, minus 10.5565, 1-7) and behind No. 4 Heber Mogollon (10-3, 7.0983, 8-0), No. 7 Joseph City (9-5, 3.9915, 7-1), No. 9 Fort Thomas (10-5, 3.1960, 5-3), and No. 33 Superior (2-13, minus 11.1289, 2-6) in the region.

