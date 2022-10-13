Read full article on original website
Obituary for Edna Jeanette Filleman
Our beloved Edna Jeanette Filleman was born to George Irven and Dorothy Pace on May 1, 1934, in Clifton, Arizona. In 1951, Edna married Charles Scott with whom they had one son, Edward. Edna worked for Phelps Dodge in data processing until retiring in 1994. In 1969, she met and...
NEA Big Read in Graham County continues with Arizona Legends, Myths, and Folklore
SAFFORD – The Safford City-Graham County Library continues its National Endowment for the Arts Big Read exploration of The Bear by Andrew Krivak with an Arizona Humanities presentation Thursday, Oct. 20, at 5:30 p.m. The NEA Big Read in Graham County is presented in partnership with The Friends of...
St. Vincent de Paul offers medical assistance to uninsured
SAFFORD – The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Safford invites those who do not have health insurance to find assistance through Good Samaritan Outreach at St. Vincent de Paul, 221 E. Main St., Safford, thanks to a grant from the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties. A...
Obituary for Armida C. Polanco
Our beloved Armida C. Polanco “Nana”, age 75, of Solomon, Arizona, entered into rest in the morning hours of Oct. 5, 2022, in the comfort of her own home surrounded by loved ones. Armida was born on March 24, 1947, in Ensenada Baja, California. She is the eldest...
Morenci girls welcome Lobos on Monday
MORENCI – The No. 18 Wildcats (9-4, 2.5122, 7-2 East Region) return from the Fall Break by hosting the 1A Copper Region Winkelman Hayden Lobos on Monday, Oct. 16. Hayden (2-12 seeding, minus 8.2984 rating, 1-7 region) is ranked No. 30 of 40 1A teams and 5th of six in the region standings. Hayden is ahead of No. 32 Dishchii’bikoh (2-9, minus 10.5565, 1-7) and behind No. 4 Heber Mogollon (10-3, 7.0983, 8-0), No. 7 Joseph City (9-5, 3.9915, 7-1), No. 9 Fort Thomas (10-5, 3.1960, 5-3), and No. 33 Superior (2-13, minus 11.1289, 2-6) in the region.
