Manil Suri is a mathematician, so it shouldn’t be surprising that his new book is about math. And yet if you’ve followed his career, this does represent an unexpected twist—because Suri is best known as a novelist. A professor at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, who lives in Silver Spring, he’s written three well-regarded works of fiction set in his native India, including 2001’s The Death of Vishnu, which was long-listed for the Booker Prize.

