Can a Novelist Convince Creative People to Love Math?
Manil Suri is a mathematician, so it shouldn’t be surprising that his new book is about math. And yet if you’ve followed his career, this does represent an unexpected twist—because Suri is best known as a novelist. A professor at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, who lives in Silver Spring, he’s written three well-regarded works of fiction set in his native India, including 2001’s The Death of Vishnu, which was long-listed for the Booker Prize.
5 DC-Themed Halloween Costumes to Wear This Year
Halloween is fast approaching, and with the holiday comes the decision of the year: What costume will you select? Some revelers choose between spooky or sexy regalia, but we recommend pulling a costume from local headlines for a look that speaks to this year in Washington. Here are five ideas for DC-themed costumes.
“A Middle School Science Project Every Day”: How NPR’s “Short Wave” Demystifies Science
Three years ago, Emily Kwong moved to DC and became the founding reporter for Short Wave, NPR’s Daily Science podcast. Before NPR, she was a reporter at a community radio station in Sitka, Alaska. Since its inception, Short Wave’s five-person team has grown to nine members, and Kwong is now a co-host of the show, along with Aaron Scott and scientist-in-residence Regina Barber.
PHOTOS: Dachshund Dash at the Wharf
The Dachshund Dash returned for the tenth year yesterday at the Wharf in DC. District Pier was transformed into a 70-yard track for the afternoon, complete with a Jumbotron for spectators, Oktoberfest beers, and dogs garbed in their finest costumes. The adorable race benefited Rural Dog Rescue, an organization that saves dogs from high-kill shelters. Check out some pics from the event:
