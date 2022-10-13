ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Warming Station To Be Open In Anniston

The City of Anniston asks that everyone please be aware of freezing temperatures that have been updated to begin tonight, Monday, October 17th (10/17/2022). In light of the updated weather conditions, a public warming station in The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church (1400 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201) will open at 8:00 PM tonight (10/17/22). The public warming station will remain open until Thursday, October 20th, at 7:00 AM (10/20/2022).
ANNISTON, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 18th

Levi Laney, 28 of Cedar Bluff, Charged on a Grand Jury Indictment on Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and a failure to appear on previous charges by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan Belmore, 27 of Cedar Bluff, charged with DUI by the Centre Police Department. Jeffery Broyles,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Polk Sheriff’s Office arrests Kitchen Staff Employee

The Polk County Sherriff’s Office reported Friday that they arrested a kitchen staff employee at the Polk County Jail. According to a press release, 25-year-old Lauren Elizabeth Ashmore of a Cedartown address was arrested after she allegedly had sexual relations with an inmate, who was supposed to be under her supervision, on multiple occasions in the jail’s kitchen. Ashmore is being charged with improper sexual contact.
POLK COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Mr. Norman Richard “Rick” King

Norman Richard “Rick” King, 77, of Collinsville, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born June 8, 1945 to the late Norman C. King and Estelle Martin King. Mr. King was a graduate of the University of Alabama. He began his career in the insurance industry, but later followed his passion as King Dairy was founded with his father. This career continued for over 30 years. He was a lifelong member of the Collinsville First United Methodist Church.
COLLINSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Fatal Crash In Leesburg Saturday

A two vehicle accident has claimed the life of a person involved in the crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Alabama 68 and Alabama 273. One vehicle was a motorcycle and the other an SUV, according to Leesburg Police Chief, Jamie Chatman. He said another person was in critical condition and was airlifted to a trauma unit.
LEESBURG, AL
WAFF

Vehicle crashes into Rainsville shopping center

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle crashed into the side of a Rainsville shopping center on Oct. 14, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries. According to the Rainsville Police Department, the wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. The incident caused damage to Cloud Z Vape and Smoke and Beautifully Bronzed, but no one inside the building was hurt.
RAINSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Shed and Car Fire Saturday

Cedar Bluff, Centre, and Gaylesville Fire Departments were called to a structure fire on Armstrong Road in Cedar Bluff Saturday evening. When firefighters arrived on the scene a shed was on fire and a car next to it caught fire. According to Cedar Bluff Fire Chief Steven Kimmons, a fire...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor

From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

20 Drug Charges From 2 Arrests

Over the weekend, Centre Pd made a total of 20 drug charges stemming. Friday, October 14 at approximately 9:15 pm, Officer Kilgore initiated a. routine traffic stop with Kimberly Lillard 42 of Centre, AL. This stop. resulted in the recovery of 10 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of. methamphetamine, 8...
CENTRE, AL
weisradio.com

SUV Ends Up In The Lake At Leesburg

Around 3:15 Sunday afternoon, 9-1-1 Central Dispatch received a call that a vehicle had run into the lake at Leesburg Landing. It appears the driver of the SUV failed to turn before driving of the launching ramp at the landing the vehicle ended up in the channel. He managed to...
LEESBURG, AL
weisradio.com

High Speed Chase Results In Drug Arrest

Sunday evening a Cherokee County Deputy attempted a routine traffic stop on a motorcycle along US Highway 278, however, the driver of the vehicle sped away turning onto county road 607 and then onto Philadelphia Road where he finally stopped at the Philadelphia Baptist Church. The driver is listed as 50 year old Tracy Smith of a Piedmont address. He was taken into custody on charges of unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude. He was transported to the county detention center where he was booked in at 8:31 and according to jail records, released at 9:24.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Hokes Bluff business owner convicted of 4 charges related to Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

A Hokes Bluff man has been found guilty of four misdemeanor charges related to his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Russell Dean Alford, 62, was accused of following other rioters into the Capitol and staying inside the building for about 45 minutes. He posted videos and photographs on social media and his YouTube page from the attack.
HOKES BLUFF, AL
southerntorch.com

Several arrested on drug related charges in September

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — In the month of September, several were arrested on drug related charges. Thank you to Henagar, Crossville, Valley Head and Mentone Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Unit, Narcotics Unit and Investigations Unit for always being there. On Thursday, September 1st, Narcotics Agents...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Friday, October 14, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, October 14, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, October 14, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy