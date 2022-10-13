Read full article on original website
Related
Boaz Police searching for wanted man
33-year-old Anthony "Tony" Hawkins is wanted by several law enforcement agencies, according to Boaz PD.
weisradio.com
Warming Station To Be Open In Anniston
The City of Anniston asks that everyone please be aware of freezing temperatures that have been updated to begin tonight, Monday, October 17th (10/17/2022). In light of the updated weather conditions, a public warming station in The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church (1400 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201) will open at 8:00 PM tonight (10/17/22). The public warming station will remain open until Thursday, October 20th, at 7:00 AM (10/20/2022).
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 18th
Levi Laney, 28 of Cedar Bluff, Charged on a Grand Jury Indictment on Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and a failure to appear on previous charges by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan Belmore, 27 of Cedar Bluff, charged with DUI by the Centre Police Department. Jeffery Broyles,...
wrganews.com
Polk Sheriff’s Office arrests Kitchen Staff Employee
The Polk County Sherriff’s Office reported Friday that they arrested a kitchen staff employee at the Polk County Jail. According to a press release, 25-year-old Lauren Elizabeth Ashmore of a Cedartown address was arrested after she allegedly had sexual relations with an inmate, who was supposed to be under her supervision, on multiple occasions in the jail’s kitchen. Ashmore is being charged with improper sexual contact.
weisradio.com
Mr. Norman Richard “Rick” King
Norman Richard “Rick” King, 77, of Collinsville, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born June 8, 1945 to the late Norman C. King and Estelle Martin King. Mr. King was a graduate of the University of Alabama. He began his career in the insurance industry, but later followed his passion as King Dairy was founded with his father. This career continued for over 30 years. He was a lifelong member of the Collinsville First United Methodist Church.
weisradio.com
Fatal Crash In Leesburg Saturday
A two vehicle accident has claimed the life of a person involved in the crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Alabama 68 and Alabama 273. One vehicle was a motorcycle and the other an SUV, according to Leesburg Police Chief, Jamie Chatman. He said another person was in critical condition and was airlifted to a trauma unit.
WAFF
Vehicle crashes into Rainsville shopping center
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle crashed into the side of a Rainsville shopping center on Oct. 14, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries. According to the Rainsville Police Department, the wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. The incident caused damage to Cloud Z Vape and Smoke and Beautifully Bronzed, but no one inside the building was hurt.
Parents of young woman missing in north Georgia still fighting hard to find her
ATLANTA — It’s been almost three years since they’ve seen her beautiful smile. The parents of Keeslyn Roberts said they’re fighting harder than ever to find her. “We’ve got to have closure,” said her father, Eric Roberts. “One way or the other. Whatever the outcome is, we’ve got to have closure for our sanity.”
weisradio.com
Shed and Car Fire Saturday
Cedar Bluff, Centre, and Gaylesville Fire Departments were called to a structure fire on Armstrong Road in Cedar Bluff Saturday evening. When firefighters arrived on the scene a shed was on fire and a car next to it caught fire. According to Cedar Bluff Fire Chief Steven Kimmons, a fire...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County’s De’Marrius Diamond Selected as the Alabama ONE Player of the Week
Congratulations De’Marrius Diamond from Cherokee County High School for being selected as Alabama ONE’s Player of the Week! De’Marrius had 8 tackles and 5 sacks in CCHS’ win over Fultondale on October 7, 2022.
Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
weisradio.com
20 Drug Charges From 2 Arrests
Over the weekend, Centre Pd made a total of 20 drug charges stemming. Friday, October 14 at approximately 9:15 pm, Officer Kilgore initiated a. routine traffic stop with Kimberly Lillard 42 of Centre, AL. This stop. resulted in the recovery of 10 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of. methamphetamine, 8...
Looking for a Cure: 15-year-old in North Alabama undergoing process of ALS diagnosis
15-year-old Branson Bearden is undergoing the difficult process of an ALS diagnosis. On Saturday, family and friends rallied behind him at the Walk to Defeat ALS in Scottsboro.
weisradio.com
SUV Ends Up In The Lake At Leesburg
Around 3:15 Sunday afternoon, 9-1-1 Central Dispatch received a call that a vehicle had run into the lake at Leesburg Landing. It appears the driver of the SUV failed to turn before driving of the launching ramp at the landing the vehicle ended up in the channel. He managed to...
weisradio.com
High Speed Chase Results In Drug Arrest
Sunday evening a Cherokee County Deputy attempted a routine traffic stop on a motorcycle along US Highway 278, however, the driver of the vehicle sped away turning onto county road 607 and then onto Philadelphia Road where he finally stopped at the Philadelphia Baptist Church. The driver is listed as 50 year old Tracy Smith of a Piedmont address. He was taken into custody on charges of unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude. He was transported to the county detention center where he was booked in at 8:31 and according to jail records, released at 9:24.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports new phone scam
A new phone scam is circulating around DeKalb County, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
WAAY-TV
Hokes Bluff business owner convicted of 4 charges related to Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
A Hokes Bluff man has been found guilty of four misdemeanor charges related to his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Russell Dean Alford, 62, was accused of following other rioters into the Capitol and staying inside the building for about 45 minutes. He posted videos and photographs on social media and his YouTube page from the attack.
weisradio.com
Four Cherokee County volleyball teams getting set for North Super Regional
HUNTSVILLE – Four Cherokee County volleyball teams and Piedmont have qualified for this week’s North Super Regional at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center on Wednesday and Thursday. The action begins on Wednesday with Class 4A Cherokee County (30-25) taking on West Morgan (38-12) at 10:15 a.m. The winner...
southerntorch.com
Several arrested on drug related charges in September
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — In the month of September, several were arrested on drug related charges. Thank you to Henagar, Crossville, Valley Head and Mentone Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Unit, Narcotics Unit and Investigations Unit for always being there. On Thursday, September 1st, Narcotics Agents...
Polk Jail report – Friday, October 14, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, October 14, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, October 14, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Comments / 0