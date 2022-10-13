Sunday evening a Cherokee County Deputy attempted a routine traffic stop on a motorcycle along US Highway 278, however, the driver of the vehicle sped away turning onto county road 607 and then onto Philadelphia Road where he finally stopped at the Philadelphia Baptist Church. The driver is listed as 50 year old Tracy Smith of a Piedmont address. He was taken into custody on charges of unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude. He was transported to the county detention center where he was booked in at 8:31 and according to jail records, released at 9:24.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO