Marion, OH

Three arrested after cocaine, cash, gun found in Marion

By Orri Benatar
 5 days ago

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after law enforcement found cocaine during a drug bust Tuesday.

Officers from Marion police and the sheriff’s office went to a house in the 900 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue to carry out a search warrant. In the house, detectives found an illegal gun, more than $2000 in cash and 82 grams of cocaine.

Three people were arrested during the search: Natwon McCravy, 26, Gregory Owens, 37, and Loralai Crawford, 20. According to police, McCravy and Crawford were charged with trafficking and possession of cocaine and Owens was arrested on a warrant.

    Three people have been arrested after law enforcement found cocaine during a drug bust Tuesday in Marion.
    Natwon McCravy (left), Loralai Crawford (center), and Gregory Owens (right) were all arrested after Marion officers found cocaine and cash in a house on Oct. 11, 2022.

The Marion County prosecutor is set to file formal charges, according to Marion police.

