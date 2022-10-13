ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Related
fox5dc.com

Woman dies after struck by vehicle in Bowie

BOWIE, Md. - A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle Sunday night while crossing a road in Prince George's County. Police say the crash was reported just before 6:45 p.m. near a shopping plaza at Annapolis Road and Racetrack Road in the Bowie area. Investigators say...
BOWIE, MD
fox5dc.com

1 killed, 3 hurt after crash in Montgomery County

GERMANTOWN, Md. - A man is dead, and three others are injured, after a crash late Saturday night in Montgomery County, Maryland. According to Montgomery County Police, fire and rescue crews responded to a crash in the area of Frederick Road (Route 355) and Plummer Drive in Germantown around 11:16 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teenager with gun arrested near Glen Burnie High School, police say

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police officers have arrested a 17-year-old boy following an investigation into a report of an armed person near Glen Burnie High School, according to authorities.They began investigating a report of a male with a handgun walking near the high school with another male around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, police said.School resource officers say they found the teenager in possession of a loaded gun near but not on the school's property, according to authorities.The teenager's motive for carrying the gun is unknown, police said.Officers released the other male who had been with him at the time, according to authorities.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Violent Baltimore Weekend: Driver shot in face, 4 killed including man set on fire

BALTIMORE -- Police have yet to make an arrest in a brutal crime that was reported on Sunday morning. That is when they found a dead body that had been set on fire in a vacant lot in the 1000 block of East 20th Street near North Avenue and Greenmount Cemetery.  On Monday, all that remained at the spot where their body was discovered was some crime tape and the white sheet police used to conceal their body. A new CitiWatch crime camera monitors the block. The killing has rattled neighbors who have lived in the community for decades."I've been over here since...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Juvenile stabs parent with knife in Stafford County: police

STAFFORD COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A juvenile is facing charges after police say they stabbed their parent with a knife inside the family home on Monday night in Stafford County. Deputies responded to the Leeland Station subdivision around 7 p.m. for the report of a stabbing. An investigation...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Police on the scene of shooting in Woodbrige

WASHINGTON - Police are responding to the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA following the report of a shooting. Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues. This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NBC Washington

Madagascar Couple Reported Missing in Bethesda Found After 2 Days: Police

A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda, Maryland, has been located nearly two days after leaving their grandson's soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed, Montgomery County police said Monday. Details on how...
BETHESDA, MD
Daily Voice

Pizza Delivery Driver Fights Back During Glen Burnie Robbery

Police are investigating a robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Glen Burnie over the weekend, authorities say. A delivery driver from Mr. Pizza and Subs was attempting a delivery in the 200 block of Mountain Ridge Court around 8:45 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16 when a suspect approached him from behind and placed an unknown object into his back, according to Anne Arundel County police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
fox5dc.com

Carjacker steals and crashes vehicle with infant inside

WASHINGTON - A carjacker in D.C. stole a vehicle with an infant inside Monday evening and crashed it several times, according to police. D.C. police spokesman Hugh Carew confirmed the thieves took a vehicle earlier in the day and dumped it at 33rd Street and Dubois Place in Southeast. After...
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

UPDATE-Teenager Shot To Death In Frederick

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A shooting in Frederick over the weekend killed a teenager. On Saturday October 15, 2022, at around 10:30 AM Frederick Police responded to a report of a shooting in an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive. Police found 14-year-old Kaimani Andre Dove suffering from a gunshot...
FREDERICK, MD

