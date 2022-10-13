Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Shooting investigation underway after 4 found dead in Woodbridge
Four adults were located deceased inside a residence in Woodbridge, Virginia, according to the Prince William County police. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis reports from the scene of the shooting on Mansfield Court.
fox5dc.com
Woman dies after struck by vehicle in Bowie
BOWIE, Md. - A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle Sunday night while crossing a road in Prince George's County. Police say the crash was reported just before 6:45 p.m. near a shopping plaza at Annapolis Road and Racetrack Road in the Bowie area. Investigators say...
fox5dc.com
Police Chief gives update after 4 adults found dead in a Woodbridge home
Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham gives an update after officers found four adults deceased in a Woodbridge home Monday. Police were responding to a welfare check when they discovered the body. A person of interest has been apprehended.
fox5dc.com
Car stolen, crashed with baby in back seat in Northeast DC; 14-year-old suspect arrested
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 14-year-old female has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car with a baby inside and crashing the car in Northeast D.C. According to the police report, the victim stopped her car in the 3200 block of Dubois Pl SE with her baby in the backseat.
fox5dc.com
1 killed, 3 hurt after crash in Montgomery County
GERMANTOWN, Md. - A man is dead, and three others are injured, after a crash late Saturday night in Montgomery County, Maryland. According to Montgomery County Police, fire and rescue crews responded to a crash in the area of Frederick Road (Route 355) and Plummer Drive in Germantown around 11:16 p.m.
Teenager with gun arrested near Glen Burnie High School, police say
BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police officers have arrested a 17-year-old boy following an investigation into a report of an armed person near Glen Burnie High School, according to authorities.They began investigating a report of a male with a handgun walking near the high school with another male around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, police said.School resource officers say they found the teenager in possession of a loaded gun near but not on the school's property, according to authorities.The teenager's motive for carrying the gun is unknown, police said.Officers released the other male who had been with him at the time, according to authorities.
Nottingham MD
Stolen vehicle slams into patrol car during Carney pursuit, Joppa Road storage containers burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, October 14, during a police pursuit involving a stolen BMW in the area of East Joppa Road at Pearlwood Court in Carney (21234), the BMW driver intentionally struck a patrol vehicle and caused damage.
NBC Washington
‘Why Are We Stealing From Kids?' $20,000 in Batting Equipment Stolen From Small Business Owner in Maryland
Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, are looking for a stolen trailer containing $20,000 worth of batting cage and exercise equipment inside. The trailer was stolen from an indoor batting cage facility in Capitol Heights owned by Andre Hockaday. Hockaday opened his business after having to drive his son, who...
Dropped iPhone may help police arrest person who robbed pizza delivery driver in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone who robbed a pizza delivery driver Sunday night left something behind: an iPhone. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the robbery took place in the 200 block of Mountain Ridge Ct. in Glen Burnie. The delivery driver who said he was robbed drove […]
9 year old accidentally shoots himself in Prince George's County Sunday
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — A Prince George's County boy was hospitalized Sunday night after he accidentally shot himself, according to police. The 9-year-old was hospitalized after he got ahold of a parent's gun in the 8500 block of Ritchboro Road in District Heights, a spokesperson from the police department said. The boy ultimately suffered a graze wound.
Violent Baltimore Weekend: Driver shot in face, 4 killed including man set on fire
BALTIMORE -- Police have yet to make an arrest in a brutal crime that was reported on Sunday morning. That is when they found a dead body that had been set on fire in a vacant lot in the 1000 block of East 20th Street near North Avenue and Greenmount Cemetery. On Monday, all that remained at the spot where their body was discovered was some crime tape and the white sheet police used to conceal their body. A new CitiWatch crime camera monitors the block. The killing has rattled neighbors who have lived in the community for decades."I've been over here since...
Armed Man Threatens Maryland Mechanics While Trying To Get Vehicle Repaired
An investigation is underway after an armed man allegedly threatened employees at a Rent-A-Wreck in Glen Burnie while trying to inquire about a possible vehicle repair, authorities say. The suspect, described as a heavy-set black man, was allegedly dropped off by his girlfriend at the Rent-A-Wreck at 7352 Ritchie Highway...
fox5dc.com
Suspect charged with murder in fatal quadruple Woodbridge shooting, police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A suspect has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of four people in Woodbridge on Monday, police say. The quadruple shooting left two men and two women dead inside a Woodbridge home in the...
fox5dc.com
Juvenile stabs parent with knife in Stafford County: police
STAFFORD COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A juvenile is facing charges after police say they stabbed their parent with a knife inside the family home on Monday night in Stafford County. Deputies responded to the Leeland Station subdivision around 7 p.m. for the report of a stabbing. An investigation...
fox5dc.com
Police on the scene of shooting in Woodbrige
WASHINGTON - Police are responding to the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA following the report of a shooting. Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues. This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
fox5dc.com
Four dead in Woodbridge shooting; person of interest in custody, say police
WASHINGTON - Prince William County police continue to investigate a quadruple shooting that left two men and two women dead inside a Woodbridge home Monday. Police stayed on the scene at the home in the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. late into the night. Investigators said a person of interest,...
NBC Washington
Madagascar Couple Reported Missing in Bethesda Found After 2 Days: Police
A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda, Maryland, has been located nearly two days after leaving their grandson's soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed, Montgomery County police said Monday. Details on how...
Pizza Delivery Driver Fights Back During Glen Burnie Robbery
Police are investigating a robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Glen Burnie over the weekend, authorities say. A delivery driver from Mr. Pizza and Subs was attempting a delivery in the 200 block of Mountain Ridge Court around 8:45 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16 when a suspect approached him from behind and placed an unknown object into his back, according to Anne Arundel County police.
fox5dc.com
Carjacker steals and crashes vehicle with infant inside
WASHINGTON - A carjacker in D.C. stole a vehicle with an infant inside Monday evening and crashed it several times, according to police. D.C. police spokesman Hugh Carew confirmed the thieves took a vehicle earlier in the day and dumped it at 33rd Street and Dubois Place in Southeast. After...
wfmd.com
UPDATE-Teenager Shot To Death In Frederick
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A shooting in Frederick over the weekend killed a teenager. On Saturday October 15, 2022, at around 10:30 AM Frederick Police responded to a report of a shooting in an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive. Police found 14-year-old Kaimani Andre Dove suffering from a gunshot...
Comments / 0