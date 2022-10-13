Read full article on original website
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
Did Anyone Else Use to Drive Two Hours to Hilltop Steak House in Massachusetts Just for Dinner?
He loves his Tom Brady, his orange cats, a Marlboro red, and a good steak. This man loves a good steak so much he used to pile our family into the car and drive two hours to Hilltop Steak House in Massachusetts from our home in Maine just to get a good piece of meat.
Like to Drink and Play Games? Another Activity Bar Is Coming to Boston This Week
It seems that activity bars are all the rage. More and more bars are opening up with things to do, leaving just hanging out at a bar watching TV and talking to strangers a thing of the past. Arcade bars are one of the themes of an activity bar that has become so popular, however, a new type of activity bar is popping up in Boston, Massachusetts, later this week.
Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston
If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
NECN
When Could New England See Its First Snowfall?
As New England continues to enjoy fall foliage, an early taste of winter is on its way to the Lower 48 this week. A rather strong area of low pressure in the higher altitudes will usher in Canadian air. Freeze warnings and watches have been issued from the Midwest to...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island
- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
Swampscott dogwalker surrounded by at least 9 coyotes
BOSTON – Police issued a warning after a person walking their dog Saturday night in Swampscott was surrounded by at least nine coyotes.Swampscott police were called around 9:30 p.m. on Rockledge Road.The caller said a large group of coyotes were surrounding them and their dog, and "were not backing down."Officers arrived on scene and saw at least nine coyotes. "Thankfully these coyotes appeared to be scared off by the arrival of the cruisers and the strobe lights. The officers escorted the caller and their dog back to their residence without further incident," police posted.Police issued several tips for coyote encounters. They suggest yelling and waving your arms, noisemakers, projectiles, or other items like hoses, water guns with vinegar water or pepper spray.
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
ABC6.com
6 people shot during party at a warehouse in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. (WLNE) — Worcester police said six people were shot during a party at a warehouse over the weekend. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday on Webster Street. Police said they were called to the warehouse for a report of a person shot. However, when they...
whdh.com
Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
newbedfordguide.com
22-year old Massachusetts woman studying law in Tennessee perishes in tornado winds
The Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA) in Tennessee has announced that a Massachusetts woman has died during the severe storms moving through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday. 22-year-old Laurel Flaherty from Pembroke was in Tennessee to study law at Belmont University. Flaherty was at a horse farm to ride her horse...
Who Were the Victims of the 1692 Salem Witch Trials in Massachusetts?
Salem, Massachusetts, is arguably one of the top Halloween capitals in the country. Visitors can wander several metaphysical shops (including the oldest, Crow Haven Corner), go on ghost tours, explore museums like the Witch House, Witch Museum, Peabody Essex Museum and the House of the Seven Gables, check out filming locations for the Halloween cult classic Hocus Pocus, and of course, look around at all the visitors and street performers dressed in costume for the holiday. There's no shortage of fun things to do in Salem.
Ex-FedEx employee from Boston gets 10 years in prison for drug offenses
A Boston man was sentenced to prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.
9-year-old falls on needle during football practice at Boston park
ROXBURY, Mass. — A 9-year-old boy is receiving treatment after his family says he fell on a needle during football practice. It happened on Wednesday night at Clifford Park in Roxbury. Boston 25 News has been regularly reporting on concerns about littered needles at the park for years now.
‘That’s just not okay’: leaders blast other communities over Mass & Cass
BOSTON — The revolving door of new faces on Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor is leading to escalating frustration about the lack of involvement from other cities and towns. The Newmarket Business Improvement District estimates that more than 60 percent of the people currently congregated in the area have traveled from other communities.
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
whdh.com
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were shot on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester late Sunday night, Boston Police said. Around 9 p.m. emergency officials arrived on the scene of a shooting near Everton street, where they said one woman was shot and killed, and two men were injured. The two men...
Investigation underway after woman killed, 2 men wounded in Boston shooting
Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed and two men were wounded in a shooting in Boston on Sunday night. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Dorchester’s Geneva Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
