DA to consider charges in fatal Kan. restaurant drive-through gunfight
SEDGWICK COUNTY—The Sedgwick County District attorney's office will consider charges against a man in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in a restaurant drive-through. Just after 11:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Harry for a shooting, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on...
Hutchinson man seriously injured when trash truck overturns
A man from Hutchinson has been seriously injured when the trash truck he was driving overturned.
Hit-and-run: Kan. woman jailed after SUV strikes boy on bicycle
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident that injured a 7-year-old boy. Just after 1p.m. Saturday, at 1:15 pm, police were dispatched to a hit-and-run accident involving a child in the 2000 block of North Minnesota, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived...
KAKE TV
Man hurt in overnight shooting in northeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northeast Wichita. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of N. Erie, near 17th and Hillside. Police say a man in his mid 20s was shot, but investigators did not know yet what led up to it. They did say the two people involved know each other. The victim is expected to be okay.
KAKE TV
Wichita couple woken up by car hitting their home
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Skot Reed and his wife never imagined a car would hit their home on East Lincoln Street. Now they are trying to move forward getting repairs to their home and two vehicles. "I got up out of bed immediately and trying to come to, and my...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Teen Paytann Warren located safe
The Wichita Police Department confirms that teenager Paytann Warren was located safe. The Wichita Police Department is asking for the community’s help with finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Paytann Warren left her home around 9 p.m. Monday. She was later seen around 10:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of...
Hutchinson firefighters hold Monday afternoon fire to single room
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Monday afternoon fire damaged a Hutchinson home. Firefighters were called to 510 East 23rd for a house fire just after 3 p.m. and found smoke coming out of the house from all windows. The fire was contained to one room. One person was there and was already outside when firefighters got there. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WIBW
Hit-and-run crash kills woman in Sedgwick County
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend woman was killed in a three vehicle hit-and-run crash Saturday in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at around 12:15 p.m., an unknown white Chevy pickup truck was driving east on Kansas Highway 96, just west of 279th St. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east in the lane next to the truck. When the pickup attempted to switch lanes, one of the motorcycles made an avoidance maneuver to avoid a collision. The driver of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll and strike the other motorcycle.
Kansas woman dead after hit-and-run incident involving truck and motorcycle
The crash happened shortly after noon Saturday on eastbound K-96, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.
Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County
RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
Kansas woman dies after motorcycles collide
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of 279th Street in lane one. The pickup moved into lane two, causing a 2007 Harley Davidson...
northwestmoinfo.com
Wichita Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Daviess County
(DAVIESS COUNTY, MO) – A Wichita, Kansas man was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant in Daviess County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol just after 12 P.M. they made the arrest of 22-year-old Willondja M. Jacques who was wanted on a Cooper County misdemeanor warrant for speeding.
KAKE TV
'You hit a child': Witness helps save boy's life after hit and run
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita woman who helped save a child's life, who police say was hit by a driver while riding his bike, is begging the person responsible to come forward. Wichita Police told KAKE News the accident happened at the intersection of 20th and Minnesota just after 1:00...
Man killed in south Wichita dispute
A 35-year-old man got into an argument with employees inside the Wendy’s while waiting at the drive-thru window. The incident worsened when a 31-year-old man in the vehicle behind him became involved.
Child injured in hit and run in east Wichita
A child was injured Saturday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash while riding a bicycle, according to Sedgwick County Dispatch.
kfdi.com
Traffic accident, shooting reported at southeast Wichita intersection
Police were called to a report of a traffic accident with injuries at a southeast Wichita intersection, and then they confirmed that a shooting had taken place. The accident was reported at Harry and Oliver just before 4 p.m. Friday. A man was reported to have an arm injury at...
KAKE TV
Wichita Firefighter honored at Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Firefighters, families, and supporters across the state today honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice. At the 2022 Kansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall, five names were added to the engraved memories. Including a Wichita firefighter. Joshua D Bruggeman passed away in December of last year. His...
KAKE TV
Early morning house fire in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a residential house fire in Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department say that shortly after 7 a.m. they were alerted to a fire in the 2800 block of north Litchfield. When they arrived they found the occupant outside the house and flames coming from the second story.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Ramel Browning
Teenager Ramel Browning was last seen on Sept. 9, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 660-9478, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
Wichita Fire Department battles 2-alarm house fire south of downtown
The Wichita Fire Department is responding to a two-alarm house fire south of Kellogg.
