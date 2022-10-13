ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Apple Post

Hit-and-run: Kan. woman jailed after SUV strikes boy on bicycle

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident that injured a 7-year-old boy. Just after 1p.m. Saturday, at 1:15 pm, police were dispatched to a hit-and-run accident involving a child in the 2000 block of North Minnesota, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived...
KAKE TV

Man hurt in overnight shooting in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northeast Wichita. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of N. Erie, near 17th and Hillside. Police say a man in his mid 20s was shot, but investigators did not know yet what led up to it. They did say the two people involved know each other. The victim is expected to be okay.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita couple woken up by car hitting their home

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Skot Reed and his wife never imagined a car would hit their home on East Lincoln Street. Now they are trying to move forward getting repairs to their home and two vehicles. "I got up out of bed immediately and trying to come to, and my...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Teen Paytann Warren located safe

The Wichita Police Department confirms that teenager Paytann Warren was located safe. The Wichita Police Department is asking for the community’s help with finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Paytann Warren left her home around 9 p.m. Monday. She was later seen around 10:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson firefighters hold Monday afternoon fire to single room

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Monday afternoon fire damaged a Hutchinson home. Firefighters were called to 510 East 23rd for a house fire just after 3 p.m. and found smoke coming out of the house from all windows. The fire was contained to one room. One person was there and was already outside when firefighters got there. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

Hit-and-run crash kills woman in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend woman was killed in a three vehicle hit-and-run crash Saturday in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at around 12:15 p.m., an unknown white Chevy pickup truck was driving east on Kansas Highway 96, just west of 279th St. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east in the lane next to the truck. When the pickup attempted to switch lanes, one of the motorcycles made an avoidance maneuver to avoid a collision. The driver of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll and strike the other motorcycle.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County

RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
RENO COUNTY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Wichita Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Daviess County

(DAVIESS COUNTY, MO) – A Wichita, Kansas man was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant in Daviess County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol just after 12 P.M. they made the arrest of 22-year-old Willondja M. Jacques who was wanted on a Cooper County misdemeanor warrant for speeding.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

'You hit a child': Witness helps save boy's life after hit and run

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita woman who helped save a child's life, who police say was hit by a driver while riding his bike, is begging the person responsible to come forward. Wichita Police told KAKE News the accident happened at the intersection of 20th and Minnesota just after 1:00...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Firefighter honored at Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Firefighters, families, and supporters across the state today honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice. At the 2022 Kansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall, five names were added to the engraved memories. Including a Wichita firefighter. Joshua D Bruggeman passed away in December of last year. His...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Early morning house fire in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a residential house fire in Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department say that shortly after 7 a.m. they were alerted to a fire in the 2800 block of north Litchfield. When they arrived they found the occupant outside the house and flames coming from the second story.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Ramel Browning

Teenager Ramel Browning was last seen on Sept. 9, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 660-9478, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
WICHITA, KS
