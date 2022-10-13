ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Grand jury indicts woman accused of beating boy in viral video

By Nadine Grimley, Lorie Barber
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Township woman accused of beating a 5-year-old boy with a belt and throwing him across a room has been indicted by a grand jury.

Amber McElravy, 27, now faces six counts of felony child-endangering charges.

Last month, a video surfaced on social media showing her allegedly abusing a boy in her care. According to the indictment, the alleged crimes happened between June 2021 and June of this year.

McElravy was arraigned Thursday afternoon in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas. She pleaded not guilty to the charges, and her $50,000 bond was continued.

“She’s innocent until she’s proven guilty, but there’s a video that’s been circulating online. That video is very disturbing, and we’ll make sure that she’s treated fairly, but we’re also going to make sure to hold her accountable,” said Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman.

McElravy will be back in court Oct. 25.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 7

Kathleen Long Long
5d ago

She needs to be stopped from reproducing. Sterilize it if not done already. Stop these "things" that are accused of any form of "abuse" done by their hand. Sterilize it so it can't spread evil.

Reply(1)
5
Christal Seibert-Schulte
4d ago

I'm sorry but anyone the bears on a child does not deserve to be out and free...she is a ANIMAL. How many other children has she beat and scarred for life. That baby (young man) will always remember, people think that a child will learn to forget stuff like this and they dont, it's always there..in ur head. So when does it STOP???? I pray when she goes back to court that judge gives her a sentence that makes her regret what she did to one of GOD'S CHILDREN.

Reply
3
 

