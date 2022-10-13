Read full article on original website
Related
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 8
Tennessee rattled the college football world Saturday after outlasting Alabama, 52-49, in a battle of top 10 unbeatens at Neyland Stadium, taking out the Crimson Tide for the first time in Nick Saban's tenure. The win will push the Vols into the top 3 of Sunday's Week 8 Top 25 rankings according to our projection and could push Alabama outside of the top 5.
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Officiating criticized in key moments, Nick Saban reacts
Officials ruled that Alabama interfered with Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant on the play near the goal line and the Vols would end up tying the game at 49 on the play after Hendon Hooker found Jalin Hyatt for his fifth touchdown on a 13-score. “I’ll kind of tell you...
Four-star point guard Ty-Laur Johnson is down to three schools with a decision looming
Four-star point guard Ty-Laur Johnson is nearing a decision. The 6-foot-1, 160 pound playmaker from Newark New Jersey has named Mississippi State, Memphis, and NC State as his final three schools with a decision potentially to come in the near future. “I got two more visits left to Memphis and...
Class of 2023 big man William Patterson is down to three schools
WILMINGTON, Del. -- Class of 2023 big man William Patterson is down to three schools. The 7-foot-2, 220 pound center will choose between Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and TCU with a decision expected next month. “I’m down to a top three schools for my recruitment,” he said. “It will be between...
247Sports
Alabama coaching staff, Bill O'Brien questioned after loss at Tennessee
Alabama's coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, received questions throughout Saturday's upset loss at Tennessee. It was the first time in more than 100 years an opposing team hung 52 points on the Crimson Tide. Alabama appeared set up for the game-winning field goal with 15 seconds left, but Will Reichard's 50-yard field goal try sailed wide right, giving the Vols enough time over two plays to move 45 yards into range to try their own.
Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus
Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
What Henry To'o To'o said after Alabama's loss at Tennessee
Alabama linebacker Henry To’o To’o met with reporters for a little over two minutes Saturday night, following No. 6 Tennessee’s 52-49 win over the third-ranked Crimson Tide. To’o To’o, who transferred from Tennessee to Alabama following the firing of former head coach Jeremy Pruitt in January 2021,...
UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Seth Trimble
The North Carolina back court is one of the best in the nation entering the 2022-23 season. Not only does UNC have arguably the best guard duo in the nation in juniors Caleb Love and R.J. Davis, bu the Tar Heels added a significant depth piece in four-star freshman Seth Trimble, who arrived in Chapel Hill as the nation's No. 30 prospect and No. 6 point guard (247Sports).
247Sports
Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame torched by media after Stanford loss
Notre Dame trailed by two touchdowns midway through the third quarter before taking a 14-13 lead early in the final frame. After a Stanford field goal however, Notre Dame's final two possessions would end with a fumble and turnover on downs to prove the final tally in South Bend. "We've...
247Sports
Pleading our case for Kalani Sitake to take urgent action to fix BYU after Arkansas routs the Cougars
OPENING STATEMENT: Let me describe a couple of scenarios that we’ve all been in before. You are driving down the street and all of a sudden the check engine light comes on. You immediately get a sense of frustration and of panic. After a quick analysis, you determine that aren’t in imminent danger, but you hear a distinct rattle as you are driving down the road. What do you do in this situation? You find your way to the mechanic, you tell that mechanic that there is a distinct rattle in the car plus the check engine line. Maybe you have an idea of what the problem is, but you certainly don’t know how to fix it. That’s why, after all, you’re at the mechanic’s shop. It’s a scenario that we have all been through.
What Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' skid-snapping win over No. 19 Kansas: Part I
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners will not endure a four-game losing streak to start conference play for the second time in program history. Instead, they ended their first three-game losing streak since 1998 by topping the 19th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks 52-42 Saturday afternoon at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. They racked...
Kurelic: Will Smith what I saw, heard ; on OSU offer to Notre Dame commit; battle for top O-tackle; more…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I was at the Dublin (Ohio) Coffman at Upper Arlington game to see...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over BYU
KJ Jefferson was one of many standout performers in Arkansas' much-needed 52-35 victory over the BYU Cougars on Saturday afternoon in Provo (Utah.). The game got off to a slow start for the Razorbacks, but Jefferson tossed five touchdowns on the day -- three to Matt Landers -- and Raheim Sanders led the ground attack with 175 yards and 2 scores.
WATCH: James Franklin's post-Michigan press conference (free)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 10 Penn State absorbed a brutal 41-17 loss to No. 5 Michigan here Saturday. The Nittany Lions led 17-16 early in the third quarter before giving up 25 unanswered points. After the game, PSU coach James Franklin met the media in the visiting team interview area in Michigan Stadium. You can see his entire press conference at the link to our Lions’ Pride Board below.
247Sports
Jordan Addison injury: Lincoln Riley offers postgame injury update on USC star WR, LB Eric Gentry
Not only did the USC Trojans drop their first game of the season, but the team lost star wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Eric Gentry to injuries. Addison exited with a leg injury in the third quarter and Gentry also left with a leg injury. Head coach Lincoln Riley did not immediately have an update postgame, but noted the bye week coming up was “fortunate.”
Everything Penn State coach James Franklin said after blowout loss at Michigan
Penn State dropped to 5-1 Saturday following its bye week with a beatdown defeat at fellow top-10 Big Ten competitor Michigan. The No. 5 Wolverines scored the first 13 points, then the final 25 to bury the No. 10 Nittany Lions, 41-17, in Ann Arbor. For a second straight season,...
247Sports
HBCU Highlights: The Southern Jaguars are the surprise of the SWAC and Travis Hunter nears a return
On Saturday, Southern University and Alcorn State had a showdown that could change the complexion of the SWAC. Meanwhile, one of the biggest names in college football, Travis Hunter, is inching towards a return to the field for Jackson State. During this week's installment of HBCU Highlights, 247Sports will give...
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the loss to #24 Illinois
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Obviously really disappointed in the performance from our football team. You got to give Illinois a lot of credit, and I have a lot of respect for Coach Bielema and his staff. It felt like they played pretty flawless football today. And obviously, we have something to do with that by not playing our best football.
Everything Lance Leipold said after KU's loss to Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — No. 19 Kansas football dropped to 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) on Saturday with a 52-42 loss to Oklahoma. Both teams traded a pair of scores in the first quarter before Oklahoma fumbled and KU subsequently punted. Oklahoma was next to score and the Sooners didn't look back from there. Oklahoma led by as many as 21 points in the game but KU continued to fight to stay in the game.
247Sports
55K+
Followers
384K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0