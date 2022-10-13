Read full article on original website
Apple’s redesigned iPad with USB-C, 5G, and landscape camera arrives for $449
The entry-level iPad has been long overdue for a design overhaul. In 2022, Apple is finally making that possible with the 10th-generation iPad. The design is reminiscent of the latest iPad Air, with an all-metal enclosure, flat sides, and symmetrical bezels on all sides. Contents. The best part? The color...
Google Chrome is getting the Android tablet update you’ve been waiting for
Google today announced the release of its redesign for the Chrome app on Android tablets. After long being neglected on the big screen, especially in comparison to Apple’s or Samsung’s browsers, Google says it’ll be rebuilding the browser to help you get work done faster with a tablet or other large-screened device.
How to use Alexa Together
Far more than a handy voice assistant that can stream music, give you recipe tips, and answer whatever random questions may pop into your head, Alexa is also a phenomenal resource for keeping in touch with family and friends. For those of us with loved ones that may require assistance and monitoring on a near-frequent basis, the minds behind Alexa have developed an interactive and customizable suite of features for just that purpose housed under one roof.
Apple Watch Ultra now comes in a fancy, shiny design — if you’re willing to pay
Apple went all-out on the ruggedness aspect with the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s undeniably big, unabashedly bold, and loaded to the gills with features that extreme sports enthusiasts will appreciate. But one area where Apple didn’t experiment much is design versatility. For a starting price of an eye-watering $899, the only color you can see on the case is a matte titanium finish. But that doesn’t mean a little blingy touch-up is out of the question.
What is MPEG-H? The burgeoning 3D audio standard explained
When putting together your audio or home theater setup — or eyeing upgrades for your current system — it’s always good to be on the lookout for new and cool technologies that can enhance your music, movies, and TV shows. When it comes to audio, we’ve all been wowed by the now-commonplace sound standards that are Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, which offer immersive three-dimensional surround sound experiences. And while these standards remain at the top of the heap, there’s a new player making its way to the fore that offers a level of flexibility and personalized audio control we’ve never seen before: MPEG-H.
Meta Quest 3 is coming, but is Quest 2 still worth buying?
Meta recently released a new VR headset, but at $1,500, the Quest Pro clearly isn’t going to replace the Quest 2 as the low-cost VR gaming device of choice. Instead, the venerable Quest 2’s only true competition for a standalone VR headset in the U.S. might come from the next-generation headset, the Meta Quest 3.
The Samsung 990 Pro SSD is built for PS5 and DirectStorage
Much of the discourse on SSDs has recently been focused on the upcoming PCIe 5.0 spec, which has twice the bandwidth of PCIe 4.0 and will theoretically allow SSDs to hit even greater speeds, just as PCIe 4.0 did in 2019. But that doesn’t mean PCIe 4.0 SSDs are old hat now, as Samsung is launching its new 990 Pro SSD with older PCIe 4.0 technology. And it’s ready for Microsoft’s DirectStorage and PS5.
The best Google Pixel Watch bands
The Pixel Watch is Google's answer to the Apple Watch. Taking Google's distinctive design ethos and applying it to the smartwatch, it flaunts a Zen-like minimalistic form that looks almost like the archetype of a traditional circular watch. Yes, it may not be the most adventurous wearable out there in terms of its aesthetics, yet it has a cleanness and simplicity that comes across as highly tasteful.
Google Pixel Watch review: both you and Google can do a lot better
“The Google Pixel Watch is an expensive smartwatch that's only available in one size, comes without many of the features offered by its rivals, and is further let down by poor battery life.”. Pros. Very comfortable to wear. Fitbit app is comprehensive. Cons. Google, a technology giant, has released its...
Uncharted Legacy of Thieves PC performance guide: Best settings for high fps
After nearly 15 years, Uncharted is available on PC. Or, at least, some of the games are. Uncharted Legacy of Thieves combines Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy into a single package on PC, enhanced with updated models, additional graphics options, support for ultrawide monitors, and upscaling features like DLSS and FSR 2.0.
Don’t buy the Meta Quest Pro for gaming. It’s a metaverse headset first
Last week’s Meta Connect started off promising on the gaming front. Viewers got release dates for Iron Man VR, an upcoming Quest game that was previously a PS VR exclusive, as well as Among Us VR. Meta, which owns Facebook, also announced that it was acquiring three major VR game studios — Armature Studio, Camouflaj Team, and Twisted Pixel — although we don’t know what they’re working on just yet.
LG’s latest 4K monitor wants to be your smart home hub
You could only stream via AirPlay 2 to an overpriced Apple monitor or a Samsung smart TV — until now. LG just released the Smart Monitor which has AirPlay 2 built into it and doubles as a smart home hub, so now you can stream from your Mac to the monitor without the need for cables.
You can now customize your Xbox Elite Series 2 controller with Design Lab
Microsoft added the ability for people to design their own Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in the Xbox Design Lab. Starting today, you can customize and order this kind of controller on Xbox Design Lab’s website. Colloquially referred to as the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller, this enhanced...
DuckDuckGo’s new browser could help keep Mac users safe on the web
DuckDuckGo is a relatively well-known alternative to the dominant Google search engine but it also makes a DuckDuckGo web browser for iPhone and Android phones that places your privacy and security first. Now the DuckDuckGo browser is available for your Mac computer as a public beta. The top feature of...
New Apple TV 4K tweaks the internals and the price
Apple today announced a new version of Apple TV 4K. It’s the third generation of what we consider to be the best streaming device you can buy, and Apple’s not really messing with things too much. Same general design. Same general function. But the internals have been tweaked that allow this 2022 model (which follows the models released in September 2017 and May 2021) to work better with more TVs — and to allow for a little more flexibility in price.
PS5 DualSense Edge controller launches in January, but it’ll cost you $200
Sony’s PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge wireless controller will launch globally on January 26, 2023, through select retailers including the PlayStation website. In a blog post, Sony confirmed the device will cost $200 in the U.S. and pre-orders will begin on October 25. Sony also noted that the replaceable stick modules will be available for $20 on the same day.
HP Omen gaming laptops and PCs got huge price cuts today
Gamers have two choices for modern PC gaming — portability through gaming laptops, or upgradeability through gaming desktops. Either way, these machines usually don’t come cheap because they come with powerful components to meet the hefty requirements of today’s video games. Fortunately, there are gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals from retailers like HP, so if you’re in the market for either one, you’ll be able to enjoy significant savings that you can sink into games or accessories.
MacOS Ventura and new MacBooks Pros are both coming soon
The latest version of Apple’s Mac operating system, dubbed macOS Ventura, could be just a week away from launch. That’s according to reporter Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, where it’s claimed that the OS could see the light of day as soon as the last week of October.
Apple’s new iPad Pro now has the same M2 chip as the latest MacBook Pro
The 2022 iPad Pro has finally been announced and, after months of speculation, seems to be a solid step up from last year’s version thanks to the M2 chipset that it boasts — the same found in the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The shared DNA between the 2022 iPad Pro and MacBook Pro makes a lot of sense following Apple’s announcement earlier this year that iPadOS 16 would push to make the line between Apple tablets and laptops thinner than ever before.
Ring Spotlight Cam Pro vs. Ring Floodlight Pro
Ring Spotlight Cam Pro is the newest edition to the Ring catalog. Available in four different configurations, this 1080p camera is one of the most versatile products offered by Ring, although it’s remarkably similar to the preexisting Ring Floodlight Cam Pro. If you’re looking to install a premium security camera on your property, here’s a closer look at the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro and Ring Floodlight Pro to help you determine which is the best fit for your smart home.
