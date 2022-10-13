When putting together your audio or home theater setup — or eyeing upgrades for your current system — it’s always good to be on the lookout for new and cool technologies that can enhance your music, movies, and TV shows. When it comes to audio, we’ve all been wowed by the now-commonplace sound standards that are Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, which offer immersive three-dimensional surround sound experiences. And while these standards remain at the top of the heap, there’s a new player making its way to the fore that offers a level of flexibility and personalized audio control we’ve never seen before: MPEG-H.

2 HOURS AGO