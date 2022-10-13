ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Saydel Travels to Atlantic for a Class 3A District #6 Football Game

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=342o21_0iXZZaJW00

(Atlantic) Saydel brings a young team to Atlantic on Friday night to face the Trojans in a Class 3A District #6 football game. The Eagles are winless coming into the contest, and Atlantic is (3-4) overall.

Saydel Head Coach Ben Fry and his coaching staff have five seniors and just three juniors on the 40-man roster, made up of many freshmen and sophomores.

Fry says the coaching staff is focused on improving each week, finding the little successes, and redefining the Saydel football program.

Coach Fry says each day; we are faced with choices. He adds it is not how they react but how we respond. Fry says this football program has dealt with a lot of adversity over the last couple of years, how the staff and players are currently responding to it, and where they want to see it go.

When asked about facing the Atlantic, coach Fry points to the Trojans’ defense.

We will have the game on 95.7 F.M. and a live video stream on westerniowatoday.com (KS957). The pregame starts at 6:00 p.m. The kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Volleyball Team advances to Regional Semifinal

(Atlantic) Atlantic defeats Shenandoah and advances to the Class 3A Region #3 semi-finals on Wednesday. The Trojans downed the Fillies (25-23-23-25, 25-10, 25-19). “It’s been a long time since Atlantic has won a Regional Volleyball game,” said Atlantic Head Coach Michelle Blake. “We will get after it at practice on Tuesday and give it a run on Wednesday.”
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Hosts Shenandoah in Regional Volleyball

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Volleyball Team hosts Shenandoah in a Class 3A Regional Volleyball game tonight in Atlantic. The Two teams met during the regular season, which was tight, with the Trojans coming out on top 3-2. Atlantic Head Coach Michelle Blake says they must come out ready to play. Atlantic’s...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Riverside XC trending in the right direction ahead of Ridge View SQM

(Oakland) Riverside will attempt to run their way into the state meet field on Thursday. Coach Alex Oliver’s squad is among 19 schools scheduled to compete at Ridge View. The State Qualifying Meet starts at 4:00 p.m. Coach Oliver has been encouraged by the progression of his boys team. “The last couple of meets the boys have come out and run pretty well. That’s a positive going into the postseason. We are all going to have to show up from the first run down to the 7th runner. I think they are looking forward to that opportunity.”
OAKLAND, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sweep of Exira-EHK puts CAM in regional quarterfinal against Tri-Center

(Anita) CAM volleyball meets Tri-Center in a Class 1A Regional Volleyball Quarterfinal on Wednesday. The Cougars beat Exira-EHK 3-0 on Monday to improve to 24-7 on the season. The 22-13 Trojans are coming off of a sweep of Bedford. Here’s CAM coach Jenna Maiers. “They always have really solid volleyball teams. They were at state last year. I had the privilege of coaching one of their seniors last year in an all-star game and she was good. She was very well trained with good mechanics, so I’m assuming that’s what all their girls are going to be.
KIMBALLTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

SW Valley meets Madrid in playoff contest

(Corning) SW Valley’s first round playoff draw sends them to Madrid. Both teams are 6-2 going into the playoffs. Madrid is making their 28th playoff appearance. After a rare, four-year drought it’s now back-to-back postseason appearances for the Class A, District 6 runner-up. Coach Anthony Donahoo describes the Tigers as ‘Tough.’ “You talk about Madrid, you talk about the history they’ve had.” Donahoo says, “Man, they’ve got it rolling this year. They have a quarterback and a running back that are putting up some yards. They spread you out wide and they still want to be able to run it, but they can absolutely throw it too. Kind of a dynamic team.” He adds, “Defensively they fly around to the ball. On tape they look like a fast team. We are going to buckle up and have a great week of practice.
MADRID, IA
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK certified enrollment goes up

(Elk Horn) Certified enrollment numbers in the Exira-EHK School District show an increase. Up 18.47 from a year ago is the figure for the Spartans. They go from a certified enrollment of 407 to 425.47. Here’s Superintendent Trevor Miller. “We have 13 additional resident students that moved into our district or came back from wherever they were at to increase our enrollment. Then we had five additional with two families move into our district, but are continuing their education at their other district so that was five additional open enrollment out. A rural school, Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton, we are up 18.47 kids which is awesome for us. When you get into rural Iowa you don’t see a lot of increase. That will help our overall budget.”
ELK HORN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Woman Hits 9 Unmarked State Patrol Cruisers at Iowa Speedway

(Newton, IA) The Iowa State Patrol says a woman crashed into nine unmarked state patrol cruisers at the Iowa Speedway Friday. Trooper Ryan DeVault tells WHO Radio News that 31-year-old Mariah Aasheim of Winterset had a medical issue when she lost control, drove into the parking lot, and hit the front ends of nine state patrol cruisers parked there. DeVault says six other cruisers were not hit. The 15 cruisers were parked in the lot to help train new state troopers next week. He says Aasheim was treated and released at a local hospital. DeVault says they still have enough vehicles for the training.
NEWTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Craig Steffen Obituary

Craig Everette Steffen, the son of Paul Everette and Cleo Maxine (Ray) Steffen, was born September 19, 1959, in Creston, IA. Craig died October 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA, at the age of 63 years and 15 days. After graduating from Griswold High School...
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Weather Pattern in Iowa Much the Same

(Des Moines) Iowa corn and soybean farmers should gain more ground on harvest over the next few weeks. Ashley Bury with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says the six-to-ten-day weather outlook does not show much of a change. The outlook for precipitation shows continued dry conditions throughout the...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Nancy Collins Obituary

Funeral services for 73-year-old Nancy Collins, of Shelby, Iowa, will be held Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the AHSTW High School Gymnasium in Avoca. Family will greet friends on Thursday, October 20 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca is in charge of arrangements.
SHELBY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit SWIPCO

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) on Thursday, October 13th, 2022, to welcome new staff. The Ambassadors were introduced to three new staff members who have joined SWIPCO in recent months. Ashley Hayes is serving as a Community Development Specialist, helping communities improve through economic development activities and planning. Mindy Jensen joined SWIPCO in September and has been increasing awareness of public transit services as the Communications Coordinator. Aaron Koontz recently came on board as a Grant Specialist helping agencies and communities navigate applications and procedures for various housing programs.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gary Antisdel Obituary

Celebration of Life Services for 85-year-old Gary Antisdel of Bridgewater will be held on Thursday, October 20, at 10:30 a.m. at the Trinity Christian Church in Bridgewater. Burial will be at the Exira Cemetery in Exira, Iowa. A luncheon will be held immediately following the service. Open Visitation will be...
BRIDGEWATER, IA
Western Iowa Today

Lawrence Wohlenhaus Obituary

Lawrence Wohlenhaus, 94, of Cumberland, Iowa, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Services are pending. The Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lawrence’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
CUMBERLAND, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Two injured in a three-vehicle accident in Atlantic

(Atlantic) Two people were transported to the hospital following an accident on Southwest 7th Street across from Villa Dance in Atlantic this (Monday) evening. Atlantic Police Sgt. Caleb Smith told KSOM/KS95 News the call came in at 5:04 p.m. Sgt. Smith said a 2015 Chevy Impala and 2019 Dodge Durango were northbound on Southwest 7th Street and stopped for traffic. The driver of a 2007 Chevy 1500 was districted and hit the rear of the Durango, causing the Durano to be pushed forward into the Impala.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports three arrests. Jessie Harman, 34, of Glenwood, was arrested Friday on a Mills County warrant for Probation Violation. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety. William Lewis, 30, of Glenwood, was arrested Friday for Driving under Suspension. Bond was set at $300 cash...
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy