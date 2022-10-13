Saydel Travels to Atlantic for a Class 3A District #6 Football Game

(Atlantic) Saydel brings a young team to Atlantic on Friday night to face the Trojans in a Class 3A District #6 football game. The Eagles are winless coming into the contest, and Atlantic is (3-4) overall.

Saydel Head Coach Ben Fry and his coaching staff have five seniors and just three juniors on the 40-man roster, made up of many freshmen and sophomores.

Fry says the coaching staff is focused on improving each week, finding the little successes, and redefining the Saydel football program.

Coach Fry says each day; we are faced with choices. He adds it is not how they react but how we respond. Fry says this football program has dealt with a lot of adversity over the last couple of years, how the staff and players are currently responding to it, and where they want to see it go.

When asked about facing the Atlantic, coach Fry points to the Trojans’ defense.

We will have the game on 95.7 F.M. and a live video stream on westerniowatoday.com (KS957). The pregame starts at 6:00 p.m. The kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m.