The Man Cave & Apparel offers unique items and customer service
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Back in 2021, when Brittany Sayre and her husband Michael decided to open The Man Cave & Apparel, it was a decision that came a little quicker than they planned. The move to the new location on Court Street wasn’t quite as quick, but...
Historic Civil War sign is refreshed and relocated at Riverfront Park
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — It all started with a concerned phone call. A visitor to Riverfront Park in Ravenswood noticed the sign commemorating an historic event in the town’s history was faded. The sign, located in front of The Great Bend Museum, told the details of Confederate Gen. Albert Jenkins leading his troops across the Ohio River at Ravenswood to capture Racine, Ohio.
River Cities Community Calendar
The Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold a regular monthly board meeting for October at 4 p.m. at the Administrative Offices, 77 Mill Creek Road, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631. The PHS Class of 1959 will be gathering once again at Fox Pizza at noon on Friday, Oct 21. Please...
Good and Casto being housed at South Central Regional Jail
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — According to a criminal complaint received at the Jackson County Magistrate’s office, Sgt. C.R. Saltsgaver with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the Hill Mart Convenience Store located at 1309 Spencer Road in Ripley on Sunday, October 9 after being dispatched to the location. He was informed that other officers were involved in a foot pursuit at the scene.
Camp Conley CEOS hold meeting
Members Mary Artis, Phyllis Hesson, Darlene Haer and Becky Haer traveled to McClure’s Restaurant on Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, to meet club members Mary Boggess and Diane Mollohan for the September Club meeting. Also attending was Hannah Mollohan. After an enjoyable lunch, Mary Artis conducted the business meeting. Phyllis...
Earlie Russell Hoeslton
Earlie Russell Hoeslton got his angel wings on September 15, 2022, at Parkersburg Care Center, after more than a 3-month illness and one-month shy of his 82nd birthday. He contracted COVID, while at WVU Camden-Clark Hospital and was transferred to Parkersburg Care (with Amedisys Home Health of WV), for end-of-life care for the for the final 3 weeks before his death.
Sandy Summers honored as Pilot Club of Jackson County Ambassador
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — In celebration of the formation of Pilot International on October 18, 1921, each member club celebrates Founders Month. Pilot Club of Jackson County commemorated the historic event at its meeting this past Thursday. As part of the founding celebration, traditionally, a Club Ambassador is chosen who epitomizes everything that Pilot Club represents.
Buckeye Hills Career Center's Drug Free Clubs of America Rally and Battle of the Bands held in Gallipolis City Park
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Gallipolis City Park was the location for the Buckeye Hills Career Center’s Drug Free Clubs of America (DFCA) Rally and Battle of the Bands on Wednesday. This was their first rally and was a celebration of the 415 students choosing to live drug-free.
Rio Elementary visits Savage Ancient Seas
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — When fossil preparer Jacob Jett was asked what he hoped visitors to the “Savage Ancient Seas” exhibit at the Bossard Memorial Library in Gallipolis would come away with, he said: “I hope visitors to the exhibition will come away with a new appreciation and wonder for the ancient sea that once covered most of the Midwest, and for the creatures that inhabited its waters.”
Curfman places in Top 10 of LKC Meet
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — For the third time in his career, Cade Curfman has earned first team All-Little Kanawha Conference honors in cross country. Curfman did so by placing sixth at the LKC Championship Meet in Webster County.
Appalachian Regional Commission awards $47M for projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Appalachian Regional Commission is granting $47 million to 52 projects aimed at economic diversification in communities affected by job losses in the coal industry. The funding, which comes from the commission’s POWER Initiative, will reach 181 counties. The funding is the largest to date...
Gallipolis City Manager discusses tax levy
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — When Gallipolis voters go to the polls on Nov. 8, they will be tasked with voting on a new tax ordinance. If approved, it provides for a 1% levy increase on income for the purposes of street and infrastructure maintenance and general operations for the city, including the police department and parks. The proposed increase would not affect Social Security benefits or pension income.
Calling all makers: Show off your creativity during Nov. 4 festival
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Makes Festival offers makers of all types and ages an opportunity to demonstrate their creativity and ingenuity – and win prizes – during the state’s largest maker fair, which is presented annually by the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI). The Nov. 4 event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center on Marshall University’s Huntington campus.
Ripley Senior News
My riddle for you this week is: What did the little ghost say to his mom?
Healthy Grandfamilies Program
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — In collaboration with West Virginia State University Extension, Community Resources Inc. and WVU Extension, the Healthy Grandfamilies Program is a free education, advocacy, direct services, and 12-week series of discussion groups in the form of face-to-face meetings that provide valuable resources for grandparents raising grandchildren.
Greenbrier East’s wins over Ripley in Fairlea
FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WV News) – Ripley’s goal of a .500 season came to an end Friday night near the West Virginia State Fairgrounds. Inside Spartan Stadium on the campus of Greenbrier East High School, the Vikings suffered a sixth setback of the season.
Rave Revue keeps traditions alive with Seasons of Love
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Since 1974, the Ravenswood High School Choral Department has been hosting concerts to provide musical entertainment for the local community. “The first concert was the Christmas Concert, December 1974,” former choral director Joyce Pitchford said. “The spring concert was the beginning of our show choir. We did choreography and wore ’20s outfits to ‘Twentiana.’”
Doddridge proves to be too much for Devils
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Going into Friday’s game with Doddridge County, Ravenswood head coach Eric Hupp knew his team was in for a “Dog” fight. The Bulldogs entered undefeated and in the Top 5 (No. 4) of the latest Class A ratings.
RipTown Riot conquers local stages
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Local hard rock band RipTown Riot has been making the rounds in the county, recently performing shows in both Ravenswood at the Harvest in the Wood Festival and at the Fairplain Yacht Club. A group of four Ripley High School graduates who have been...
Animal Rights Fur-Ever has changed the lives of thousands of animals so far
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — In the last twelve years, they have given over 3,000 dogs the chance for a better life. This small group of volunteers who dedicate their lives to the welfare of animals has made a powerful impact in the lives of abandoned or unwanted animals. They are the members of Animal Rights Fur-Ever (ARF).
