ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

How the South Sound’s top high school football recruits performed in Week 6

By Lauren Smith
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 5 days ago

The South Sound is loaded with Division I-bound talent again this fall.

Here is how the area’s top 10 recruits in the 2023 class and top five recruits in the 2024 class fared in Week 4.

Note: Rankings order and star ratings per 247Sports.com Composite .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rZNW9_0iXZWUML00
Lakes High School senior running back and receiver Leo Pulalasi has picked up Pac-12 offers from WSU and Oregon State in September. Photgraphed at practice at Lakes High School on Wednesday, Sept, 28, 2022. Jon Manley/jon.manley@thenewstribune.com

2023 CLASS

WR/DB Jasiah Wagoner, Spanaway Lake — Oklahoma commit did not play in a 48-28 win over Silas.

QB Gabarri Johnson, Lincoln — Missouri commit completed 12-of-15 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 188 yards and four more scores on seven carries in a 49-6 win over Stadium. Johnson has thrown for 15 touchdowns and rushed for nine more through six games.

OL/DL Micah Banuelos, Kennedy Catholic — USC commit blocked for an offense that collected 409 yards and seven passing touchdowns, and added three tackles, including one for a loss, in a 56-14 win over Kentridge.

TE/DL Jacob Lane, Emerald Ridge — Washington commit did not play in a 28-7 win over Bethel.

WR/DB Andre Jordan Jr., Federal Way — Helped pace Federal Way to a 61-14 win over Tahoma.

QB/DB Dorian Thomas, Kentridge — Oregon State commit had a 75-yard touchdown catch in a 56-14 loss to Kennedy Catholic.

RB/LB Xe’ree Alexander, Kennedy Catholic — Arizona State commit had a 49-yard touchdown catch and added five tackles, including three for losses and a 5-yard sack, and caused a fumble in a 56-14 win over Kentridge.

OL/DL Nathan Pritchard, Auburn Riverside — Washington State commit blocked for an offense that collected 325 total yards and added five tackles, including three for losses and a 5-yard sack in a 40-7 win over Todd Beamer.

RB/LB Leo Pulalasi, Lakes — BYU commit rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns on six carries, and added 72 receiving yards and two touchdowns on two catches, a two-point conversion run and a 25-yard punt in a 52-7 win over Battle Ground. Pulalasi’s five-game touchdown total is at 16.

WR/DB David Wells, Lakes Oregon State commit caught a 9-yard pass, and added 20 yards on punt returns, a 50-yard interception return and one tackle in a 52-7 win over Battle Ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ThWP4_0iXZWUML00
Puyallup wide receiver Mal Durant (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash. on Oct. 6, 2022. Puyallup defeated Olympia 29-24. Cheyenne Boone/Cheyenne Boone / The News Tribun

2024 CLASS

RB/LB Brayden Platt, Yelm — Four-star recruit rushed for 88 yards and one touchdown on two carries and added a two-point conversion run and six tackles in a 71-0 win over Capital. Platt’s six-game touchdown total is at 18.

WR/DB Rahshawn Clark, Federal Way — Helped pace Federal Way to a 61-14 win over Tahoma.

WR/DB Malachi Durant, Puyallup — Three-star recruit finished with 10 catches for 185 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-24 win over Olympia.

RB/LB Unterrio Latin-Henley, Washington — Three-star recruit did not play in a 31-24 win over Orting.

QB Jake Schakel, Emerald Ridge — Three-star recruit completed 16-of-19 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns to one interception, and rushed for a 7-yard touchdown on one carry in a 28-7 win over Bethel.

STAT UPDATES FROM PREVIOUS WEEKS

Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Oregon State vs. Washington State Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Washington State Cougars are 7-0 against the Oregon State Beavers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Washington State and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Reser Stadium. The Beavers should still be riding high after a victory, while Washington State will be looking to right the ship.
PULLMAN, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
6K+
Followers
308
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy