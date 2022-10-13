How the South Sound’s top high school football recruits performed in Week 6

The South Sound is loaded with Division I-bound talent again this fall.

Here is how the area’s top 10 recruits in the 2023 class and top five recruits in the 2024 class fared in Week 4.

Note: Rankings order and star ratings per 247Sports.com Composite .

Lakes High School senior running back and receiver Leo Pulalasi has picked up Pac-12 offers from WSU and Oregon State in September. Photgraphed at practice at Lakes High School on Wednesday, Sept, 28, 2022. Jon Manley/jon.manley@thenewstribune.com

2023 CLASS

WR/DB Jasiah Wagoner, Spanaway Lake — Oklahoma commit did not play in a 48-28 win over Silas.

QB Gabarri Johnson, Lincoln — Missouri commit completed 12-of-15 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 188 yards and four more scores on seven carries in a 49-6 win over Stadium. Johnson has thrown for 15 touchdowns and rushed for nine more through six games.

OL/DL Micah Banuelos, Kennedy Catholic — USC commit blocked for an offense that collected 409 yards and seven passing touchdowns, and added three tackles, including one for a loss, in a 56-14 win over Kentridge.

TE/DL Jacob Lane, Emerald Ridge — Washington commit did not play in a 28-7 win over Bethel.

WR/DB Andre Jordan Jr., Federal Way — Helped pace Federal Way to a 61-14 win over Tahoma.

QB/DB Dorian Thomas, Kentridge — Oregon State commit had a 75-yard touchdown catch in a 56-14 loss to Kennedy Catholic.

RB/LB Xe’ree Alexander, Kennedy Catholic — Arizona State commit had a 49-yard touchdown catch and added five tackles, including three for losses and a 5-yard sack, and caused a fumble in a 56-14 win over Kentridge.

OL/DL Nathan Pritchard, Auburn Riverside — Washington State commit blocked for an offense that collected 325 total yards and added five tackles, including three for losses and a 5-yard sack in a 40-7 win over Todd Beamer.

RB/LB Leo Pulalasi, Lakes — BYU commit rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns on six carries, and added 72 receiving yards and two touchdowns on two catches, a two-point conversion run and a 25-yard punt in a 52-7 win over Battle Ground. Pulalasi’s five-game touchdown total is at 16.

WR/DB David Wells, Lakes — Oregon State commit caught a 9-yard pass, and added 20 yards on punt returns, a 50-yard interception return and one tackle in a 52-7 win over Battle Ground.

Puyallup wide receiver Mal Durant (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash. on Oct. 6, 2022. Puyallup defeated Olympia 29-24. Cheyenne Boone/Cheyenne Boone / The News Tribun

2024 CLASS

RB/LB Brayden Platt, Yelm — Four-star recruit rushed for 88 yards and one touchdown on two carries and added a two-point conversion run and six tackles in a 71-0 win over Capital. Platt’s six-game touchdown total is at 18.

WR/DB Rahshawn Clark, Federal Way — Helped pace Federal Way to a 61-14 win over Tahoma.

WR/DB Malachi Durant, Puyallup — Three-star recruit finished with 10 catches for 185 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-24 win over Olympia.

RB/LB Unterrio Latin-Henley, Washington — Three-star recruit did not play in a 31-24 win over Orting.

QB Jake Schakel, Emerald Ridge — Three-star recruit completed 16-of-19 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns to one interception, and rushed for a 7-yard touchdown on one carry in a 28-7 win over Bethel.

