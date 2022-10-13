In the wake of pushback by victims’ families to Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Kim Goldman is speaking out about TV producers who fail to alert survivors about their true crime TV shows. Goldman – whose brother Ron was murdered alongside Nicole Brown Simpson in 1994 – said she was “not surprised” to learn that families were caught off guard by Ryan Murphy’s latest series for Netflix. The serial killer limited series starring Evan Peters hit the 1B hours mark within the first 28 days of its release window. “I’m not surprised,” Goldman told EW. “The same creator did the same...

16 MINUTES AGO