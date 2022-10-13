ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron Goldman’s Sister Makes Case For Involving Families In True Crime Dramas: “We’re Talking About Human Decency”

In the wake of pushback by victims’ families to Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Kim Goldman is speaking out about TV producers who fail to alert survivors about their true crime TV shows. Goldman – whose brother Ron was murdered alongside Nicole Brown Simpson in 1994 – said she was “not surprised” to learn that families were caught off guard by Ryan Murphy’s latest series for Netflix. The serial killer limited series starring Evan Peters hit the 1B hours mark within the first 28 days of its release window. “I’m not surprised,” Goldman told EW. “The same creator did the same...
‘House of the Dragon’: Fire and Much More Blood

“House of the Dragon” is HBO’s first attempt at “Game of Thrones” (GOT)-related content since the universally hated 2019 finale had fans swearing off the franchise for good. However, as the new show racks in 29 million viewers every Sunday, they’re clearly doing something right to drag fans back into this twisted fantasy world.
‘Priscilla’ — Tribute or Disaster Waiting To Happen?

Following the release of Baz Luhrmann “Elvis,” a biopic about the proclaimed “King of Rock ’n Roll,” there has been a lot of renewed hype around Elvis Presley. Longtime fans have returned to showcase their devotion, and — thanks to Luhrmann’s tribute — new ones have also begun popping up, bringing multiple generations together in their shared infatuation with the Mississippi-born star.
Deconstructing Genius in ‘Tár’

Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) is a legend — an EGOT-winning (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) composer and conductor who, as detailed in her soon-to-be-published autobiography, “Tár on Tár,” began her career with the Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra before making her way to Berlin where, when we meet her in the film, she is preparing a performance of Gustav Mahler’s notorious Symphony No. 5.
Women in Music: Laufey and Matilda Mann

A sold-out crowd made up primarily of young adults listening to classic jazz melded with the modern sounds of bedroom pop might seem unlikely at first glance, but Laufey’s “Everything I Know About Love” tour, named after her debut album which was released on Aug. 26, reinforces her place in the present-day spotlight.
Sudoku: September 28, 2022

Irene Hao (she/they), FCLC ’25, is the fun & games editor at The Observer. Born and raised in New York City, she is undecided on her major and on the pre-law track. When not in The Observer’s office, Irene spends her time playing games and hanging out at Argo, drinking (and spilling) tea with her friends, watching Netflix, windowshopping and grabbing free food from school events.
