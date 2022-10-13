The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a Theft of Property, Third Degree, which occurred at 2690 Enterprise Drive, Ulta. On 06/18/2022, two adult suspects entered the store and stole select fragrance items. Surveillance video shows the first suspect, a black male, wearing a black hat and face mask, a white shirt, and tattoos on both arms. The second suspect, a black female with a long blonde ponytail, is seen wearing a blue jacket and tan hat with a light-colored face mask. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO