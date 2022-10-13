ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton Township, OH

WYTV.com

Man charged with assault of woman in Liberty with kids in tow

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail on charges stemming from an incident at a Liberty motel in July. Frederick McCloud, 39, is charged with aggravated burglary, domestic violence and child endangering. He was booked into the jail last Thursday after a superseding indictment was returned in the case.
LIBERTY, PA
WYTV.com

Struthers man pleads guilty to charges in overdose death

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Struthers man Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court pleaded guilty for his role in the April 2021 overdose death of a Poland Township man. Anthony Carson, 25, entered guilty pleas before Judge Maureen Sweeney to charges of corrupting another with drugs, a third-degree...
STRUTHERS, OH
WFMJ.com

Couple accused of trying to cheat Cortland Bank out of $278,000

Federal authorities have charged a New York City couple with allegedly scheming to cheat Cortland Bank out of a quarter of a million dollars. A U.S. District Court Judge in Youngstown has unsealed an indictment charging 43-year-old Frank Duhart and 35-year-old Jennifer Page Porter with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Attorney seeks competency evaluation of Mercer County woman charged in Capitol riot

A defense attorney is asking for a psychological evaluation of the Mercer County mother of eight charged in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capital. In a response filed Monday in U.S. District Court, defense attorney Nicholas Smith says has concerns about his ability to “intelligibly communicate the law and trial risks” to Rachel Powell, who is currently scheduled to stand trial on November 15 on eight federal charges.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
whbc.com

Canton Woman Accused of Using Drugs While in Jail

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton woman faces several drug and other charges. This, after Carroll County jail corrections officers say she tried to snort heroin while behind bars on a drug possession arrest. JordanMillerNews says 45-year-old April Wagner was indicted last week by a session...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Shooting in South Akron leaves 39-year-old man in serious condition

AKRON, Ohio — A 39-year-old man is in the hospital in serious condition after he was wounded in a shooting Saturday in the South Akron neighborhood, police say. The shooting occurred about 1:25 p.m. at a residence on the 1000 block of Wilbur Avenue. The victim was found by officers on the front lawn of the residence. Officers gave the man medical help until an ambulance took him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital. He was listed Monday in serious but stable condition, according to police.
AKRON, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Life sentence for Ohio man convicted of 4 murders in 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man received a life sentence with no chance of parole Friday following his conviction in the murders of his ex-girlfriend, her 2-year-old daughter, the couple's 6-year-old son and a neighbor three years ago.Authorities said defendant Armond Johnson Sr. had lived with his girlfriend, Takeyra Collins, 25, and planned to get married after Johnson's March 2019 release from prison, but a month before the slayings she called off the wedding and kicked him out of the house, accusing him of abusing her and threatening her with a gun.On July 8, 2019, Johnson shot and killed Collins, then set a fire in her house that killed his 6-year-old son Armond Jr. and the boy's 2-year-old sister, Aubree Stone, according to investigators. Police said he then shot the woman's neighbor, 35-year-old David Cousin Jr.A jury spared Johnson's life after hearing evidence he read only at a fourth-grade level and had suffered childhood abuse and neglect, leading to the life sentences from Cuyahoga County Judge Timothy McCormick.Defense attorneys had questioned the reliability of DNA and cellphone evidence presented against Johnson and challenged other parts of the investigation.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man, woman shot inside Canton apartment

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Monday. Canton police said officers were called out to an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Ave. N.W. around 3:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they said both victims were...
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Child struck by car on Elm Street Monday afternoon

A child was struck by a car on Elm Street in Youngstown Monday afternoon. Police did not have many details on the incident, but told 21 News that the child was struck by a car during the police department's afternoon shift. The child's condition is unknown at this time. 21...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

