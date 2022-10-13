Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WYTV.com
Man charged with assault of woman in Liberty with kids in tow
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail on charges stemming from an incident at a Liberty motel in July. Frederick McCloud, 39, is charged with aggravated burglary, domestic violence and child endangering. He was booked into the jail last Thursday after a superseding indictment was returned in the case.
Man sentenced in rape case involving missing 12-year-old in Youngstown
A man accused of raping a missing 12-year-old girl who was found in his home pleaded guilty Monday to an amended charge of rape.
WYTV.com
Struthers man pleads guilty to charges in overdose death
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Struthers man Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court pleaded guilty for his role in the April 2021 overdose death of a Poland Township man. Anthony Carson, 25, entered guilty pleas before Judge Maureen Sweeney to charges of corrupting another with drugs, a third-degree...
WYTV.com
Attorneys describe client’s childhood while asking for 10-year sentence on drug charges
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The attorney for a man being sentenced later this month described their client’s childhood while asking for a federal prison sentence of no more than 10 years. The sentencing memorandum filed for Raphael Ortiz, 42, in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio before...
Man facing rape charge in Hubbard
Anthony Tate was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Friday and released later that day after posting bond.
Girl, 13, makes claim for second time in as many months that boy, 17, touched her inappropriately: Solon Police Blotter
At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12, officers were called to the playground of Orchard Middle School, 6780 SOM Center Road, where a girl, 13, reported that, while she was with a 12-year-old female friend, a boy, 17, had inappropriately touched her buttocks. The same girl had made a similar report against...
WFMJ.com
Couple accused of trying to cheat Cortland Bank out of $278,000
Federal authorities have charged a New York City couple with allegedly scheming to cheat Cortland Bank out of a quarter of a million dollars. A U.S. District Court Judge in Youngstown has unsealed an indictment charging 43-year-old Frank Duhart and 35-year-old Jennifer Page Porter with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
Warren police looking for suspected car thieves
Warren police are asking for the community's help in identifying two theft suspects.
WFMJ.com
Attorney seeks competency evaluation of Mercer County woman charged in Capitol riot
A defense attorney is asking for a psychological evaluation of the Mercer County mother of eight charged in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capital. In a response filed Monday in U.S. District Court, defense attorney Nicholas Smith says has concerns about his ability to “intelligibly communicate the law and trial risks” to Rachel Powell, who is currently scheduled to stand trial on November 15 on eight federal charges.
explore venango
Details Released on Transient Man Accused of Sending Victim Video of Him Loading, Unloading Magazine into Firearm
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Franklin Police Department released the details of an incident in which a transient man allegedly sent his ex-girlfriend a video of him loading and reloading a magazine into a firearm. The incident occurred in the City of Franklin, Venango County, around 4:22 p.m. on...
whbc.com
Canton Woman Accused of Using Drugs While in Jail
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton woman faces several drug and other charges. This, after Carroll County jail corrections officers say she tried to snort heroin while behind bars on a drug possession arrest. JordanMillerNews says 45-year-old April Wagner was indicted last week by a session...
Police arrest 7 in effort to disrupt New Castle drug ring
Numerous people are under indictment on drug dealing charges. The FBI, US attorney and the state attorney general said the arrests of seven people have disrupted a violent drug ring.
Shooting in South Akron leaves 39-year-old man in serious condition
AKRON, Ohio — A 39-year-old man is in the hospital in serious condition after he was wounded in a shooting Saturday in the South Akron neighborhood, police say. The shooting occurred about 1:25 p.m. at a residence on the 1000 block of Wilbur Avenue. The victim was found by officers on the front lawn of the residence. Officers gave the man medical help until an ambulance took him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital. He was listed Monday in serious but stable condition, according to police.
Life sentence for Ohio man convicted of 4 murders in 2019
CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man received a life sentence with no chance of parole Friday following his conviction in the murders of his ex-girlfriend, her 2-year-old daughter, the couple's 6-year-old son and a neighbor three years ago.Authorities said defendant Armond Johnson Sr. had lived with his girlfriend, Takeyra Collins, 25, and planned to get married after Johnson's March 2019 release from prison, but a month before the slayings she called off the wedding and kicked him out of the house, accusing him of abusing her and threatening her with a gun.On July 8, 2019, Johnson shot and killed Collins, then set a fire in her house that killed his 6-year-old son Armond Jr. and the boy's 2-year-old sister, Aubree Stone, according to investigators. Police said he then shot the woman's neighbor, 35-year-old David Cousin Jr.A jury spared Johnson's life after hearing evidence he read only at a fourth-grade level and had suffered childhood abuse and neglect, leading to the life sentences from Cuyahoga County Judge Timothy McCormick.Defense attorneys had questioned the reliability of DNA and cellphone evidence presented against Johnson and challenged other parts of the investigation.
Charges filed after Turner Dairy Farm tractor found parked in nearby driveway
A Salem man was arrested Sunday on theft charges after state police said they found a missing farm tractor worth $15,000 parked at his home, according to court papers. Gary A. Lauffer, 54, told troopers that he took the tractor from a nearby dairy farm to do work on his property.
Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
cleveland19.com
Man, woman shot inside Canton apartment
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Monday. Canton police said officers were called out to an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Ave. N.W. around 3:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they said both victims were...
WFMJ.com
Child struck by car on Elm Street Monday afternoon
A child was struck by a car on Elm Street in Youngstown Monday afternoon. Police did not have many details on the incident, but told 21 News that the child was struck by a car during the police department's afternoon shift. The child's condition is unknown at this time. 21...
Man pleads guilty for accident that injured person
A Poland man pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Friday for causing a January accident that broke a man's arm.
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Canton shooting
Canton Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured early Monday morning.
Comments / 1