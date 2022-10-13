A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after an ATV crash on the northern shoreline of Lake Barkley in Lyon County Sunday afternoon. According to Sheriff Brent White, Kentucky State Police received a 911 call of an ATV rollover collision with injuries at the end of Green Road around 4:15 p.m. When first responders arrived at the scene, he says Good Samaritans led them to the overturned 2022 Polaris RZR that was occupied by 3 adults and 2 children at the time of the collision.

LYON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO