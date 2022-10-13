Read full article on original website
Katherine Brison Hurt, 77 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 77-year-old Katherine Brison Hurt, of Hopkinsville will be Friday, October 21 at 12pm at the Life Tabernacle Church in Hopkinsville. Burial will be in the Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 6 at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of the...
Richard “Mouse” Bradley, 71 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 71-year-old Richard “Mouse” Maurice Bradley, of Hopkinsville, will be Wednesday, October 19 at 1:00 PM at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday at 11 at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home.
Rick Chidester, 73 of Eddyville
Son – Todd (Mary) Crites, Sturgis, Mich. Rick was the owner of Malloy's Korner Market in Lyon County and formerly owned Handy Korner Market in Rockcastle. He was also a sports commentator for WKDZ.
Robbye Ellis, 90, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 90-year-old Robbye Allen Ellis of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, October 19, at 1:00 p.m. at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Survivors include. Children: Michael Dan (Ursula Littlefield) Ellis, Steven...
Connie Hendricks, 64, of Kuttawa, formerly of Cadiz
Graveside Services for 64 year old Connie Lane Hendricks of Kuttawa formerly of Cadiz will be Thursday, October 20, at 1:00 p.m. at the Little River Cemetery. Burial will follow in the Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and from 6:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon on Thursday...
Joseph Ferrell, 54 of Elkton
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for 54-year-old Joseph Allen Ferrell, of Elkton. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pattie “Edward” Taylor, 64 of Pembroke
There will be no services at this time for 64 year old Pattie "Edward" Taylor of Pembroke. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Linda Sayre, 69, of Cadiz
There will be no services for 69 year old Linda Suzan Sayre of Cadiz, Kentucky. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire
An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
VIDEO – Ham Festival Day 2 #7
Saturday was a spectacular day in downtown Cadiz for the 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival. Check out this video showing the food, fun, and festivity of this year’s event.
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 am an SUV was westbound when the driver lost control while turning the heat on and hit a utility pole. The driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie...
Christian County FFA Hosting Halloween Ag Adventures
The Christian County FFA Chapter is inviting the community to enjoy a fun night of activities Tuesday, October 18, at the Christian County Agriculture Expo Center. Christian County FFA member Linsley Cansler says there will be a fun night of activities for anyone to enjoy. FFA member Caleb Moss says...
Man Injured In Canton Street Wreck
A man was injured in a wreck on Canton Street at the intersection of Blane Drive Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a utility vehicle was westbound when it hit an SUV in front of it. The driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
Tractor Destroyed In Fairview Fire
A tractor was destroyed in a fire on US 68 in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Fairview Firefighters say just after 2 pm they were called to the area of Goshen Road for a tractor on fire that had turned into a field fire. The tractor was destroyed in the fire...
Woman Flown After Lyon County ATV Rollover Crash
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after an ATV crash on the northern shoreline of Lake Barkley in Lyon County Sunday afternoon. According to Sheriff Brent White, Kentucky State Police received a 911 call of an ATV rollover collision with injuries at the end of Green Road around 4:15 p.m. When first responders arrived at the scene, he says Good Samaritans led them to the overturned 2022 Polaris RZR that was occupied by 3 adults and 2 children at the time of the collision.
Woman Injured In Lyon County Wreck On Thursday
A Kuttawa woman was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle wreck in Lyon County. Sheriff Brent White, Lyon County EMS and Kuttawa Fire Department responded to the crash in the 400 block of KY 93 North around 11:00 Thursday morning. Sheriff White says an investigation revealed 49-year old...
2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival A Grand Affair
Thanks to great weather and the hard work of volunteers and the City of Cadiz staff the 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival will go down as one of the best. Sunny skies with temperatures in the seventies Friday and Saturday made conditions perfect for large crowds to attend the 46th Annual festival. Cadiz Mayor Todd King says we couldn’t have asked for a better event this year.
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Meth Possession
A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of drugs on Fort Campbell Boulevard Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to a hotel to locate 32-year-old Bobby Oliver and as they entered the building he went to the bathroom with two bags in his hands. When officer searched the bags and the bathroom a black pipe was found in his bag and meth in a container in the trash can.
Trenton Home Damaged In Fire
A home on US 41 in Trenton was damaged in a fire Sunday morning. Trenton Fire Department Chief John Stahl says the fire started with a floor furnace and quickly spread to the attic of the home. Everyone was able to get out of the home uninjured but due to...
Cadiz Council, Circuit Clerk, State Representatives Forums Tuesday
The News Edge will partner with the Trigg County Republican and Democrat committees to host General Election forums for Cadiz City Council, Trigg Circuit Court Clerk, and 8th District State Representative Tuesday. The forums will air on live on 106.5 WKDZ-FM and wkdzradio.com. The forums will be hosted by The...
