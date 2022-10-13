ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UWWV announces “CLEAR” program to curb substance abuse

By Shelby Reilly
 5 days ago

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The United Way of the Wabash Valley announced a new program to help people who struggle with substance abuse get on the road to recovery.

The program is called “Choose Law Enforcement Assisted Recovery”, or CLEAR, and will start on November 1.

Richard Payonk, Executive Director for the United Way of the Wabash Valley, said this program will allow law enforcement to offer immediate help when issuing someone a citation or even an arrest.

“That officer can call this number and bring a Peer Recovery Coach right to their side and get them started in recovery services and get them started in a recovery plan,” Payonk said.

Payonk said the program also offers a tracking system to hold the individual accountable through the process.

“The United Way has funded an online platform coordinated through the Wabash Valley Recovery Center and Next Step that allows the prosecutors office to see that individuals progress. So in between the time they’ve been cited to court and there, they have the opportunity to have the prosecutor possibly give them favorable treatment,” Payonk said.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said he believes this program will be mutually beneficial for the public and local law enforcement.

“What is does for our officers, it allows them to get these people who have addiction-related illnesses or issues to someone immediately to start the help in a treatment program. How I see that as a benefit to the police department is if we can get those people they help they need, it’s proactive, ” Keen said.

The program is not a pre-arrest diversion, meaning the individual would still be cited to court or arrested.

To participate in CLEAR, the person must meet strict eligibility criteria including criminal history and offense level restrictions.

Community Policy