Washita County, OK

OHP: 16-year-old killed in Washita County crash

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 5 days ago

WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A community is mourning the loss of a teenager following an accident in Washita County.

Around 8 a.m. on Oct. 12, emergency crews were called to an accident along OK-115, just north of E. 1300 Rd. in Washita County.

Investigators say a 2005 Ford F350 was heading southbound on OK-115 when it left the roadway to the right. At that point, the truck re-entered the road and crossed the center line.

Officials say the truck left the road to the right again and rolled.

The driver, who was a 16-year-old female, was ejected from the vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

