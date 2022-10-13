Read full article on original website
Simmons Bank Purchases 2,880 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOPEY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,789,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,829,000.
Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after buying an additional 1,262,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 904 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
3,630 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72,412 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,488,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3,163.2% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 555,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 538,120 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,846,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the period.
Barnes Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:B)
Barnes Group has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Barnes Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 368 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
Oil-Dri Co. of America Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:ODC)
Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. ODC stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $192.48 million, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.37. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 380 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,702,000 after purchasing an additional 98,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,359,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 55,444 iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000.
Short Interest in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Grows By 7.1%
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.
Phoenix Wealth Advisors Invests $384,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 446 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 130,641 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GYL Financial Synergies LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $7,575,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
