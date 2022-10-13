Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Simmons Bank Purchases 2,880 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOPEY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,789,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,829,000.
americanbankingnews.com
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.98
Eli Lilly and has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Eli Lilly and has a payout ratio of 41.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $9.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.
americanbankingnews.com
Short Interest in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Grows By 7.1%
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.
americanbankingnews.com
Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after buying an additional 1,262,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 380 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,816,000 after purchasing an additional 638,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55
CVS Health has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CVS Health to earn $9.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.
americanbankingnews.com
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Downgraded by Bank of America
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.36.
americanbankingnews.com
RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 904 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Barnes Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:B)
Barnes Group has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Barnes Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
americanbankingnews.com
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after acquiring an additional 356,891 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,663,000 after acquiring an additional 133,357 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
GYL Financial Synergies LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $7,575,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 446 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,250,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,482,000 after purchasing an additional 109,098 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,232 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.
americanbankingnews.com
Essex LLC Raises Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Blackstone by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 5.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lowered by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comments / 0