Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after buying an additional 1,262,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,816,000 after purchasing an additional 638,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 368 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,702,000 after purchasing an additional 98,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,359,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Simmons Bank Purchases 2,880 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance
CIR opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $36.48.
American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after acquiring an additional 356,891 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,663,000 after acquiring an additional 133,357 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance
NYSEAMERICAN MITQ opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Moving iMage Technologies has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.50. Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.
Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GYL Financial Synergies LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $7,575,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Empirical Finance LLC Sells 977 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,250,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,482,000 after purchasing an additional 109,098 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:B)
Barnes Group has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Barnes Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 380 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $119.30 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oil-Dri Co. of America Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:ODC)
Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. ODC stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $192.48 million, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.37. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
