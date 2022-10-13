Read full article on original website
Will Pa. count undated mail-in ballots in three weeks? GOP sues again to try to stop it
Republicans are suing to block mail-in ballots without the voter’s handwritten date on the return envelope from being counted in November in Pennsylvania.
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on the opioid epidemic, medical marijuana, and other health issues
The coronavirus and abortion have dominated the conversation surrounding the 2022 race for governor, but the next person who holds that office will make other big health decisions. Source: pennnews.
Your View: Proposed amendments to state Constitution are dangerous attacks on system
Your View: This year’s elections of state representatives and senators may have a considerable impact on the future of Pennsylvania due to proposed amendments to the state Constitution, the author asserts. Source: pennnews.
Hidden beneath centuries of wear, a Lehigh Valley log house is a rare gem in need of restoration
The Lehigh Valley is home to log houses, even some that unlikely have yet to be uncovered. One such building exists in Plainfield Township.
Eagle Scout times three, plus two: Lower Macungie triplets among five awarded scouting’s highest honor
That quintessential rite of Americana, the Eagle Scout Court of Honor, unfolded among applause and smiles Saturday at a Lower Macungie Township church. What made this one different is that three of the five scouts on the stage were born minutes apart 18 years ago and took every step of the journey together, from first grade to now.
