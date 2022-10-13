Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Read full article on original website
Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOPEY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,789,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,829,000.
Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after buying an additional 1,262,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
3,630 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72,412 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,488,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3,163.2% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 555,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 538,120 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,846,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the period.
Barnes Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:B)
Barnes Group has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Barnes Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $34.35 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 380 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 446 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.
Crumly & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
Oil-Dri Co. of America Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:ODC)
Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. ODC stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $192.48 million, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.37. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $12.35 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Mizuho raised Avangrid from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avangrid from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.40.
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after acquiring an additional 356,891 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,663,000 after acquiring an additional 133,357 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $290.00
ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.91.
Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 368 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
