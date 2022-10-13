Read full article on original website
Simmons Bank Purchases 2,880 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 621 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,035 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 446 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,702,000 after purchasing an additional 98,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,359,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance
Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $131.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 380 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GYL Financial Synergies LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $7,575,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 130,641 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Short Interest in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Grows By 7.1%
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance
CIR opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $36.48.
1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,816,000 after purchasing an additional 638,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after buying an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,069,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,307 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Short Interest Update
Several analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.
Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOPEY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,789,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,829,000.
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after acquiring an additional 356,891 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,663,000 after acquiring an additional 133,357 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $90.00
Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMAT. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.28.
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
