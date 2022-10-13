A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,702,000 after purchasing an additional 98,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,359,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

