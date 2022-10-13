Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Simmons Bank Purchases 2,880 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOPEY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,789,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,829,000.
americanbankingnews.com
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 380 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to Issue — Dividend of $0.05
WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 92.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.2%.
americanbankingnews.com
Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 368 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after buying an additional 1,262,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37
Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Bank of New York Mellon has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.
americanbankingnews.com
1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Empirical Finance LLC Sells 977 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Phoenix Wealth Advisors Invests $384,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Short Interest in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Grows By 7.1%
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.
americanbankingnews.com
1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,702,000 after purchasing an additional 98,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,359,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $12.35 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 446 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Essex LLC Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Crumly & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
Comments / 0