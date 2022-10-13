Read full article on original website
3,630 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72,412 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,488,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3,163.2% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 555,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 538,120 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,846,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the period.
1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 380 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,250,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,482,000 after purchasing an additional 109,098 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Essex LLC Raises Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Blackstone by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 5.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37
Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Bank of New York Mellon has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $34.35 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.8 %. Shares of THQ stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $25.74.
Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 446 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 55,444 iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000.
2,232 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 57.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 115,178 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,557,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 32.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 368 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
Phoenix Wealth Advisors Invests $384,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lowered by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Shares of NYSE AIF opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $16.09.
Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.55.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.
Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $12.35 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a dividend payout ratio of 204.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 175.4%.
