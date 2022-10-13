Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Simmons Bank Purchases 2,880 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOPEY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,789,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,829,000.
americanbankingnews.com
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share
Banco Santander (Brasil) has a payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.
americanbankingnews.com
3,630 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72,412 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,488,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3,163.2% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 555,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 538,120 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,846,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the period.
americanbankingnews.com
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a dividend payout ratio of 204.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 175.4%.
americanbankingnews.com
Oil-Dri Co. of America Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:ODC)
Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. ODC stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $192.48 million, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.37. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.
americanbankingnews.com
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Mizuho raised Avangrid from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avangrid from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.40.
americanbankingnews.com
Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 380 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 368 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance
Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $131.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
americanbankingnews.com
ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) to Issue $1.02 Dividend
Ageas SA/NV stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.86.
americanbankingnews.com
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend
Shares of TSE:RCH opened at C$35.33 on Tuesday. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$32.35 and a 12-month high of C$51.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 11.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69.
americanbankingnews.com
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.8 %. Shares of THQ stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $25.74.
americanbankingnews.com
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after acquiring an additional 356,891 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,663,000 after acquiring an additional 133,357 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance
CIR opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $36.48.
americanbankingnews.com
Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,698,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.55.
americanbankingnews.com
Barnes Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:B)
Barnes Group has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Barnes Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
Comments / 0