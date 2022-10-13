Read full article on original website
Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,694 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,137,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $633,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Increased by Dfpg Investments LLC
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 130,641 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lowered by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.
Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,250,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,482,000 after purchasing an additional 109,098 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Empirical Finance LLC Sells 977 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 380 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOPEY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,789,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,829,000.
Short Interest in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Grows By 7.1%
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $290.00
ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.91.
Crumly & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after buying an additional 1,262,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
