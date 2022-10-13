Read full article on original website
COMBINE/SEMI CRASH
The Renville County Sheriff’s Office was called to a combine versus semi crash in Renville County Sunday evening north of Olivia. Authorities say they were called out at 8:25 pm and found a John Deere combine driven by Austin Tersteeg of Olivia and a Peterbilt semi driven by Christian Quiroz of Willmar had collided. Tersteeg was taken to Health Partners in Olivia with minor injuries. Quiroz and a passenger Edwin Pineda were not hurt. Olivia Fire and Rescue and ambulance assisted at the scene. The crash is under investigation.
FAIRFAX CRASH CRITICALLY INJURES WISCONSIN MAN
The state patrol was called around 9:35 this (Tuesday) morning to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highways 4 and 19 in Fairfax that left an Appleton, Wisconsin man critically injured. Authorites say a Ford Ecosport driven by Harry McCroy of Appleton was traveling southbound on Highway 4 and a Peterbuilt Semi driven by Frank Yost of Lafayette was traveling westbound on Highway 19 and collided in the intersection. Yost wasn’t hurt but McCroy was taken to North Memorial with life-threatening injuries. His passenger Georgia McCroy also of Appleton was taken to a hospital in Redwood Falls with non-life threatening injuries. Fairfax fire, police and ambulance, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, CentraCare and North Air Care all assisted at the scene.
TWO KILLED IN CRASH NEAR NEW PRAGUE
Two people were killed in a crash near New Prague Monday evening. The state patrol was called out just after 6 pm on Highway 13 near Joel D Lane in Cedar Lake Township. Authorities say a Dodge Ram driven by Corey Pumper of New Prague and a Buick LaCrosse driven by Heather Nelson of New Prague were traveling eastbound on Highway 13 when a GMC Sierra traveling westbound crossed into the eastbound lanes of traffic and struck both the Dodge and the Buick. Both Nelson and the driver of the Sierra Jordan Bailey were killed. Pumper was taken to Mayo Clinic with non-life threatening injuries. New Prague Fire and Police and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office all assisted at the scene.
Body of missing Nicollet man found near state park
The body of a Nicollet man missing since Sept. 30 has been found by authorities. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says that Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, 28, was found dead in a wooded area near Minneopa State Park in Blue Earth County on Friday. His cause of death will be confirmed...
Big meth bust in Scott County
(Shakopee, MN) -- A Shakopee man is jailed on five million dollars bail after getting caught with more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine. Scott County prosecutors charged 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda with five felonies including first-degree sale of a controlled substance. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task searched his property last week and said it found coolers containing meth buried in the woods. Officers say they also located evidence that he was making the drug. Investigators say a tip in Blue Earth County last month resulted in an informant making three purchases from Pineda.
Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
DECEASED MOUNTAIN LAKE MAN FOUND IN DITCH
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Mountain Lake man. Authorities were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the report of a man in a ditch near Wilder. Jackson and Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Windom police and ambulance all responded to the scene and found the body of 44-year-old Bradley Junker of Mountain Lake. A cause of death is under investigation but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
FIRE DAMAGES HOUSE IN OLIVIA
Fire damaged a house in Olivia Friday morning. Officials say they were called to a house in the 200 block of South Seventh Street where smoke was coming from the soffits and attic vents. The fire had started in a wall next to the chimney and spread into the attic. The house withstood some smoke and fire damage but the people and pets in the home were not hurt. Fire officials are reminding people who have fireplaces to have them inspected and cleaned if necessary before you start to burn wood. A cool end to the story – after the fire was out, several members of the Olivia Fire Crew attended the FFA breakfast at BOLD High School wearing their firefighting gear.
Two Arrested for Theft South of Hutchinson
Two suspects were arrested after a theft was reported south of Hutchinson Wednesday night. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says at 11:04pm, they responded to a theft on Hwy 15, south of Hutchinson. Hutchinson Police and the MN State Patrol also assisted. As a result, a 19-year-old St. Paul...
Einer “Jim” Nelsen
Einer “Jim” Nelsen, age 98, formerly of Springfield, passed away on September 3, 2022. Visitation will be on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Sundown Lutheran Church, Sundown Township, Redwood County, MN. Service will be held at the church on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 11:00 am. The clergy will be Pastor Tim Mason. Interment will be at the Sundown Lutheran Cemetery.
Darlene “Dee” Sasse
Darlene “Dee” Sasse, age 80, of New Ulm passed away on Wednesday, October 5th at the Living Meadows Senior Living Community in Madelia. A Memorial Visitation be held from 4:00 -7:00pm on Friday, October 21st at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home- South Chapel in New Ulm. Minnesota Valley...
Laura Kiecker
Laura Kiecker, age 85, of Fairfax passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral Service will be Friday, October 21, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Fairfax with interment in Augustana Lutheran Cemetery in Gibbon. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Motorcycle crashes into deer; 1 dead, 1 injured
HASTINGS, Minn. — Police say one person died and another was injured after a motorcycle struck a deer near Hastings Monday night. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 they received a call about the crash on Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. First responders...
Victim of Fatal Motorcycle-Deer Crash Near Hastings ID’D
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- The name of the victim of a fatal motorcycle-deer collision near Hastings earlier this week has been released. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Schmitz of Egan as the female passenger on a motorcycle that hit the deer in rural southeast Hastings Monday night. The fatal crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of Polk Ave. and Ravenna Tr.
20-year-old who killed one while driving drunk on I-394 sentenced to prison
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 20-year-old who caused a deadly crash while driving drunk in February 2022 was sentenced in Hennepin County Court to 41 months in prison Thursday morning. Joseph Maness pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in February for driving the wrong way on I-394 and colliding head-on...
Jackson County Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Ditch
Wilder, MN (KICD)– Authorities in Jackson County are investigating after a body was discovered in a ditch Tuesday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified shortly before nine o’clock of a man lying in a ditch within the Wilder city limits which led to officials from the Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office, Windom Police Department and Windom Ambulance be called in for assistance.
GERMAN VISITOR IN NEW ULM
Oktoberfest wrapped up two great weekends in New Ulm this past weekend and one of the guests in town was a special visitor from Germany. The Hans Joohs exchange student Felix Veelman was in town both weekends, but this past weekend Joerg Menger attended Oktoberfest at Schells Brewery and at the Best Western Plus. Menger is no stranger to New Ulm having played Heritagefest a few times with his band from Germany. Joerg transports human organs, mainly stem cells all over the world for people that have Leukemia or blood cancer. He delivered to the Twin Cities and was able to get to New Ulm to take in Oktoberfest, which he called amazing.
Charges Filed in Huge Southern Minnesota Meth Bust
Bail was set at $5 million today for the Shakopee man accused of a major methamphetamine operation that was busted by authorities earlier this week. 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda was arraigned today in Scott County Court on five felony drug charges, including four counts of first-degree sale of a controlled substance. He was arrested on Tuesday after agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and other law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his home in Shakopee.
Edina Police Ask for Help in Identifying Suspects
Edina, Minn., Oct. 11, 2022 – The Edina Police Department seeks the public help in identifying two men involved in auto thefts and strong-arm robberies in Edina and Minneapolis earlier this year. In late July, there were a series of purse snatchings in the 50th & France District. The...
